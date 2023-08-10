Sotherly Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The company said it had net income of $3.1 million, or 16 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, posted revenue of $49 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, Sotherly Hotels said it expects revenue in the range of $39.1 million to $41 million.
