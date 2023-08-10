Sotherly Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $7.3 million, or 37 cents per share, in the period. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $3.1 million, or 16 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, posted revenue of $49 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sotherly Hotels said it expects revenue in the range of $39.1 million to $41 million.

