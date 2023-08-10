Viav Solutions: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

CHANDLER, Ariz. — CHANDLER, Ariz. — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Thursday reported a loss of $100,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $263.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $252.4 million.

Share this article Share

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.5 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Viav Solutions expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 11 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $240 million to $260 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIAV