WalkMe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel — TEL AVIV, Israel — WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its second quarter.
The operator of cloud-based digital adoption platform posted revenue of $66.2 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, WalkMe said it expects revenue in the range of $66 million to $68 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $266 million to $270 million.
