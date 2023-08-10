Wolverine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKFORD, Mich. — ROCKFORD, Mich. — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $24 million.
The footwear maker posted revenue of $589.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $583 million.
Wolverine expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 55 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion.
