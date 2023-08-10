The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Yeti: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2023 at 6:12 a.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $38.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor and recreational products posted revenue of $402.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.7 million.

Yeti expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.23 to $2.32 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YETI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YETI

