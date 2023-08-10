Yeti: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $38.1 million.
The maker of outdoor and recreational products posted revenue of $402.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.7 million.
Yeti expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.23 to $2.32 per share.
