Share Comment on this story Comment

Perfume businesses are scenting an opportunity to capitalize on the so-called Fragrance Index. But both L’Occitane International SA and Douglas, Germany’s answer to Sephora, will have to pass the smell test with investors. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight L’Occitane’s controlling shareholder is in advanced talks on a potential deal to take the fragrance and skin-care company private at a valuation of about $6.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is weighing an initial public offering of retailer Douglas that could see it valued at more than €7 billion ($7.7 billion).

There are good reasons why L’Occitane’s billionaire chairman, Reinold Geiger, wants to take the company private and potentially relist it in Europe. But even in Paris, for example, it may be a stretch to achieve the sorts of multiples that recent beauty deals have commanded.

Advertisement

Geiger has been discussing a possible offer of about HK$35 ($4.48) for each L’Occitane share he doesn’t already own, Bloomberg News reported.

The company’s shares were suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange, pending an announcement, on Wednesday. But that would represent a 37% premium to the last share price and an about 70% premium to the price before Bloomberg reported that Geiger was considering a buyout. A potential offer at this level is also above the stock’s all-time high of $31.55 in December 2021, so looks credible for investors.

When L’Occitane listed in Hong Kong in 2010, the rationale was to increase the visibility of the brand to Asian consumers and use the proceeds of the IPO to expand across the region. Meanwhile, luxury and beauty businesses could command higher valuations than in Europe. Prada SpA and luggage maker Samsonite International SA also listed in Hong Kong in 2011.

Advertisement

But the intervening decade has been a roller-coaster ride for those companies selling to Chinese shoppers.

Now that Asian markets are underperforming amid concerns that the rebound from Covid restrictions won’t be as strong as hoped, those superior multiples are in doubt. L’Occitane trades at a significant discount to Bloomberg Intelligence’s global cosmetics valuation peer group. Prada’s forward price-to-earnings ratio is in line with the European luxury average.

Over the same period, Europe — especially Paris — has become recognized as a center for luxury investors, given the growth of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE to become the region’s most valuable company.

Meanwhile, many European investors are unable to hold shares in Hong Kong-listed companies, reducing the pool of stockholders. Prada has also been exploring a European listing.

Advertisement

But there is another reason why the owners of L’Occitane and Douglas might want to bring them to market in Europe.

Share this article Share

Beauty brands have been changing hands for very high multiples in the continent and the US. Fragrance in particular has been in vogue as consumers, stuck at home, experimented with scents to lift their moods, leading to the so-called Fragrance Index.

Last month, Gucci-owner Kering SA acquired perfumier Creed. It paid €3.5 billion for the high-end business, the Financial Times reported. That would equate to about 14 times sales in the year to March 31, 2023. L’Oreal SA paid 4.7 times trailing 12-month sales for Australian natural-beauty brand Aesop. L’Occitane traded on 2.4 times sales to March 31, while a HK$35-a-share offer would imply a valuation for the whole of the company of about three times. So maybe there is scope to do better next time round.

Advertisement

But a path to listing in Europe may not be clear-cut for either L’Occitane or Douglas.

L’Occitane may be able to draw on its roots in the French lavender fields, in line with the trend for more artisanal scents, to win over younger shoppers as well as investors seeking to benefit from their evolving tastes.

However, the company occupies a premium positioning, with fragrances costing around €70 a bottle, rather than at the very highest echelons of the market, where Creed and Tom Ford beauty operate. Creed in particular generated very high margins.

And while L’Occitane uses locally and naturally sourced ingredients, it isn’t as trendy as Aesop, whose so-called “clean” beauty has attracted a strong following. So it will have to work hard to convince millennial and Gen Z consumers to purchase from a more mainstream business.

Advertisement

And Douglas is a retailer rather than a beauty brand, making it subject to competition from other stores and specialist websites, as well as the vagaries of consumer sentiment.

Ultimately, arbitraging markets can only go so far. Both businesses must convince investors of their beauty.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andrea Felsted is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. Previously, she was a reporter for the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.