Like many rich countries, Britain is grappling with an influx of migrants fleeing persecution or looking for a better life. In response, the government has adopted a range of new restrictions to prevent asylum-seekers from entering. Such policies may help Prime Minister Rishi Sunak maintain support among conservatives who’ve demanded he “stop the boats.” They’re also likely to make the problem worse.The centerpiece of the government’s strategy is the Illegal Migration Act, which obliges the UK’s home secretary to detain and remove anyone arriving without a visa, including victims of modern slavery. Migrants will be sent back to their home country if it’s deemed safe, or to a third country that agrees to take them. Those who face serious risk of harm in their assigned destination have a week to make a challenge, though the government provides no guidance or interviews. Appeals on other grounds can be considered by the courts only after migrants have been removed. Those who are found to lack legitimate asylum claims would be barred from ever re-entering the UK or being given citizenship.

Britain is hardly alone in trying to send asylum-seekers away. The EU has a number of return agreements with third countries and the US requires some asylum applicants to remain in Mexico while their cases are processed. Britain identifies 57 countries to which a person can be potentially removed. However, the only country that’s agreed to accept transfers is Rwanda, which an appeals court recently ruled didn’t constitute a safe third country and which can accommodate only a small fraction of the tens of thousands of migrants expected to cross the channel this year alone. A resurrected proposal to dispatch asylum-seekers to a remote slab of volcanic rock in the South Atlantic called Ascension Island seems mostly to be a political stunt; certainly it underscores the difficulty of subcontracting asylum processing to other countries.Unless Britain convinces more governments to take back their own citizens — there is an agreement in place with Albania and one reportedly in the works with Turkey as part of a broader deal to combat people smuggling — the new migration law is likely to increase the strain on the country’s migrant detention centers, including a controversial new barge in southern England. It also risks overwhelming the UK’s asylum-processing system, which suffers from a large backlog of cases that began well before the latest surge.