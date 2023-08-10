Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Reader: I joined a new company this year as a program manager on a huge contract. The entire company is remote, onboarding was tough, and they were not honest with me about the level of disorganization. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight While the project is stressful, the project team I’m on is positive and collaborative. The finance team, on the other hand, makes me cry every month during client invoicing. The project finances have been chaotic, and the finance team refuses to speak on the phone or via video calls, only communicating via our Slack instant messaging platform.

On Slack, they never send private messages when there is an issue; they post complaints on a public channel with many senior leaders. When one finance team member sends a complaint, the other two upvote it with giant red “up” arrows, even when they don’t know the details. If I apologize or thank them, they never acknowledge or upvote my reply.

They never admit their own errors; when I ask for their help to resolve something they did wrong, which I try to do privately without assigning blame, they complain that our team makes it too confusing, then reiterate their complaint on the public channel where it’s upvoted by their teammates.

Is this the way Slack is supposed to work? I’m trying to build a collaborative partnership, but they’re having none of it. I am the only person below a senior director who’s dealing with finance, and I feel like the fall guy.

Karla: I can see why you want to blame Slack for this communication chaos, but let’s not kill the messenger service.

This is just another manifestation of people using tech tools to make power plays, similar to putting an unsuspecting caller on speaker phone, or copying higher-ups on an email reply, or forwarding a meeting invitation to people who have no business being there, or tagging public figures in social media posts.

Whether they’re trying to make you look bad, or just trying to show the bosses how busy and put-upon they are — i.e., whether they’re acting out of malice or defensive panic — they have some purpose in mind beyond problem-solving.

Meanwhile, I doubt the senior leaders appreciate being bombarded with day-to-day operational minutiae, assuming they’re even paying attention. If they haven’t weighed in, it’s probably safe to assume they aren’t as invested in the discussion as you and the finance team are. So I think you can likewise become less invested in the noise, and focus on finding solutions that reduce your stress.

I recommend tackling the problem in this order: software, users and network.

I don’t use Slack regularly, so I asked Danielle Abril, The Washington Post’s Tech at Work writer, for tips on how to keep your conversations corralled.

Abril explained that the options for a private conversation on Slack include “a private channel, a [direct message] with all appropriate parties, or a huddle” — a quick audio or video chat within the Slack platform that is supposed to replicate the experience of popping into someone’s office.

In a situation like yours, when a specific group needs to discuss issues regularly, “the best course of action would be to create a private Slack channel dedicated to complaints with only the people who need to be on there,” Abril said via email.

From a technology perspective, that seems like the perfect solution. It would allow the finance team to stay in their preferred platform. It would allow you to work out issues discreetly, but would also allow access to anyone who genuinely needs to be kept in the loop. It would ensure important questions don’t get buried in the public discourse, and it would build an archive that could be helpful in diagnosing systemic and recurring issues.

But just because you build it doesn’t mean they will come. Even cooperative users need to be convinced that a new solution is more effective and convenient before they’ll abandon old habits.

I recommend meeting your finance colleagues where they are, and then leading them where you want them to be.

When they post a complaint on the public channel, reply publicly: “Hey, happy to help with this.” Then redirect to a private forum: “Can you join me in the #invoicing channel / on a huddle?” Or, “I’ll contact you via direct message.” Then immediately follow through, so they see quick results.

Ideally, over time, they’ll start migrating to the private forum — but even if they don’t, your public responsiveness will show others that you are not the problem.

If and when you succeed in pulling them into a private conversation, keep it polite and businesslike. Focus on problem-solving rather than airing grievances and act as if they are doing the same, despite all evidence to the contrary. Not just because it’s the professional thing to do, but because everything you write leaves a trail.

Incidentally, although acknowledgments and apologies are essential in a civilized professional setting, spare yourself the inevitable disappointment of hoping for any from this crew.

If you’re still unable to make headway with the users, that’s when you need to examine your network — social, not technological.

Talk to your senior colleagues who have dealt with the finance staff, and ask, as a new hire still learning the ropes, for their recommendations on how to handle invoicing issues more effectively. They may have concrete suggestions, or some broader perspective that will help you take things less personally, or the ability to escalate systemic issues to a higher-up’s attention.

Systemic issues that preceded your employment are not your problem to solve.