Wesley Heights house on the market for nearly $6.5 million

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

If the walls of this house could talk, they might tell interesting stories about the lawyers, consultants and other Washington insiders who once gathered here in D.C.'s Wesley Heights neighborhood. “The house has a lot of history in the 1970s and 1980s for having some pretty extravagant parties,” owner Jeff Kimbell said. Kimbell said he has older friends, in their 60s and 70s, who told him about wild parties during Ronald Reagan’s presidency in the 1980s.

The 1935 house, at 2602 Foxhall Rd. NW, did have memories to share when Kimbell bought it in 2013. A $3 million renovation discovered Republican political memorabilia from Barry Goldwater’s Senate and presidential campaigns and Howard Baker’s and Warren Rudman’s Senate campaigns.

The renovation doubled the size of the pool, relocated the kitchen, added fencing and cleared some backyard plantings to showcase old oak trees. Kimbell also added a safe room — a close copy of a gun room in the original house — and a wing with a three-garage that has two lifts to make room for more parked cars.

Advertisement

“I’ve collected old muscle cars for probably 25 years,” Kimbell said. “I have two 1968 and 1969 Plymouth Belvedere Los Angeles police cars, one of which is still in the house now.”

Kimbell said he “replicated” Reagan-era parties “from the day we finished the house” until he moved out in mid-2020.

“There were election night parties in ’18 and ’16, which were fairly extravagant, as well as multiple Halloween parties on an annual basis with a band,” Kimbell said. “So good fun.”

The roughly 10,000-square-foot house, now on the market for $6.49 million, has three levels: a main level with upper and lower levels above and below it.

Share this article Share

The entry hall is on the main, or second, level, as well as an oversize living room with a stone fireplace, a dining room with a beamed cathedral ceiling, and a sitting room with a view of the backyard.

Also on the main level, the kitchen has a wine bar as well as a black walnut island with a breakfast bar, and it adjoins a family room with a wet bar. A powder room is near the foyer and a sunroom is in the rear. The house has front and rear stairways, and an elevator that connects all levels.

Advertisement

The upper level has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The primary bedroom suite has a sitting area with a fireplace, two walk-in closets and an en suite bathroom.

The lower level, mostly above grade, has a den with wood paneling and a fireplace, a wine cellar, a gym, and an in-law suite with a kitchen, a breakfast bar and an en suite bathroom. This level also has access to the backyard through several sets of French doors.

“We pulled a lot of the old steel structures out of [the lower level] to really open up the basement, which allowed for a massive playroom,” Kimbell said. “Whether you’re into smoking cigars or drinking whiskey or having a couple glasses of wine, that was a super, super cool room.”

The 0.82-acre property has a heated swimming pool, a ventilated outdoor kitchen with a grilling station, a stone terrace, and a stone driveway leading to the three-car garage. The house is on one of the highest elevations in Washington and, according to Kimbell, has “a really pumped-up generator.”

“We used to call it the Kimbell Compound,” he said. “Friends would laugh, but if there’s ever a zombie apocalypse, they’d all come to the compound because it was really high elevation and you could make sure you’re protected from the elements.”

$6,490,000