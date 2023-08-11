Share Comment on this story Comment

Billionaire Patrick Drahi got Altice through the financial crisis and reckons the same playbook can stabilize the indebted telecoms empire once again. But the latest storm, centering on claims of corrupt practice in the Portuguese operations, feels different. It’s far from clear that a few asset sales and some financial engineering will suffice to fully restore investor confidence.

Prosecutors are investigating alleged misconduct in procurement by Altice’s business in Portugal and placed Armando Pereira, who co-founded the company with Drahi, under house arrest. Pereira has denied the allegations through his lawyers. Altice says its Portuguese unit is a victim of alleged private corruption and has launched its own investigation.

The direct financial impact may be limited. A change to results or guidance isn’t expected. Debt-rating firm S&P Global Ratings says the episode doesn’t substantially change its immediate view of Altice companies’ creditworthiness.

But the situation clearly hampers Altice’s ability to tackle the quantum and cost of its debt. Net borrowings across the main entities – Altice France SA, Altice International and New York-listed Altice USA Inc. — are nearly €60 billion ($66 billion). Altice France accounts for €24 billion of that, representing leverage of six times its trailing earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Around €3 billion of its debts fall due in 2025 and 2026, with steeper maturities thereafter. Some of the longer-dated unsecured bonds are trading with yields exceeding 30%.

The sheer scale of the debt burden is one reason for the elevated borrowing costs. There are some fundamental business concerns, too. Altice France should generate more cash once it finishes the heavy investment to roll out its fiber network. But telecoms investors also want to see revenue growth and have doubts about this across the entire sector, given the competitive pressures. Drahi’s métier is dealmaking and cost-cutting. Growing businesses organically requires different skills.

Then there’s governance. Even before the Portuguese probe, S&P was pointing to weak management and poor transparency. It says it believes the alleged activities in Portugal may stem partly from shortcomings around “board independence, oversight, audit safeguards, and internal controls.”

Against that backdrop, Altice’s response to the affair needs to go beyond simply reviewing and reinforcing approval processes for procurement. The core issue is the overarching framework and corporate culture. If Drahi was deceived, the cliché about strong management systems remains relevant: If he didn’t know what was going on, he should have.

Drahi’s message to Altice France debtholders this week was that he is focused on reducing leverage. Plan A is to sell non-core assets and use the proceeds to buy back borrowings trading below face value. That effectively repays debt for less than the amount borrowed, resulting in a helpfully disproportionate reduction in leverage. Drahi reminded investors that he did this after the credit markets seized up in 2008. The goal is to cut the ratio of net debt to Ebitda to five times within 12 months.

Will this be enough? Some data centers are the main assets up for sale, but the Portuguese probe has unsurprisingly stalled this auction. Drahi may have to consider more radical options. One would be to sell all or part of a 50% stake in the XpFibre broadband network. Altice’s preferred course is actually to increase its holding — this may have a positive impact on credit metrics when capital expenditure eases. But selling some or all of Xp could be the simplest way of raising a decent slug of cash today.

An alternative would be for an equity injection from Drahi personally or a third party. He has engaged partners before: Buyout firms Cinven Group and Carlyle Group have been co-investors.

Of course, Altice will still rely on the debt markets for refinancing. And how far borrowing costs will normalize as leverage falls is the big unknown. Investors need to feel comfortable about lending to a business with a cloud over its controls. A full restoration of confidence may depend on the Portuguese investigations concluding and any necessary remedial steps being implemented. That could take years.

So an equity commitment from an outside investor is especially attractive — if it’s available. It would have the twin benefit of cutting leverage and showing that someone had kicked the tires.

In outlining his plan, Drahi borrowed the line used by former Italian premier Mario Draghi to salve the euro-zone crisis – he’d do “whatever it takes.” Draghi had such credibility that simply uttering the words calmed the markets. Drahi isn’t Draghi. He’ll have the walk the talk.

