Share Comment on this story Comment

After allegations of data fraud were made against behavioral researcher Francesca Gino, the tenured professor was placed on a two-year, unpaid leave by Harvard Business School and barred from campus. She responded with a 100-page lawsuit in which she adamantly denies wrongdoing. Critics have met her complaint with derision. I’ll freely admit that parts of her claim leave me unpersuaded. But not all.

Gino pleads 12 separate counts, ranging from defamation to sex discrimination to violation of privacy, and these are the claims that have grabbed the headlines. My scholarly side, however, is intrigued by a less-noticed assertion: that in thus disciplining Gino, Harvard breached her contract. At the core of her allegations lies an issue with implications for both academic tenure and employment more generally.

Gino has spent the last two years battling charges — first raised by the blog Data Colada — that she manipulated data in some of the studies that made her famous. HBS appointed a faculty committee to look into the matter, and we wound up ... well, where we are.

Advertisement

Before we go any further, let’s be clear. The allegations in the complaint are just that — allegations. Neither Harvard nor any other defendant has yet filed a formal response; certainly no court has made any findings of fact.

I’m not taking sides on who’s right about how Gino analyzed her data. Nor am I in a position to evaluate her troubling claim that when Harvard finds a tenured professor to have violated university rules, women receive harsher punishment than men. Rather, the scholar in me is constrained to note that the allegation with the potential for broadest application is also the one that has generated the fewest headlines: Gino’s assertion that Harvard’s treatment of her violates its own stated regulations on how to deal with accusations of errors and misrepresentations in faculty research.

To understand why this allegation might be the most important, we need a quick primer on employment law. After all, one thing most readers have in common is that they can fire or be fired — or both.

Advertisement

First-year law students are surprised to learn that most employer-employee relationships are governed by the “at-will” doctrine. Just as an employee may quit for any reason or no reason at all, the employer has the mirror-image authority to fire an employee for any reason or no reason at all. This follows from the notion that no one can be forced to take a job, or to hire anyone at all.

True, there are limits: antidiscrimination laws, for example, or the terms of a collective bargaining agreement. Some limits are created by courts themselves, such as a bar on firing workers for refusing to break the law. Most important for present purposes, the employment agreement itself might restrict the ability of the employer to discipline or discharge the employee.

It’s against this background that we should understand Gino’s breach of contract claim. Academic tenure is widely regarded as an employment contract for an indefinite term; like federal judges, tenured professors hold their positions until they retire or die, provided that they behave themselves.

Advertisement

Or so it’s believed.

Share this article Share

I will admit to being old enough to remember when dismissing a tenured professor was indeed an extraordinary event, calling forth bewilderment from the press. In recent decades, however, tenured faculty galore have lost their positions, based on accusations ranging from creating a toxic atmosphere to misusing the school’s resources. Sometimes the discharge stems from the mundane stuff of running an institution — budget cuts, say. Other times, the stated reason is a smokescreen for ridding the campus of a faculty member espousing unpopular ideological views. That’s a clear violation of academic freedom, but it happens more often than we like to admit. In short, although I’m pained to admit it, to be a tenured professor often means little more than to hold a fancy title.

Nevertheless, tenure isn’t quite employment at will, and there exists at least an implied promise that punishment of tenured faculty, even short of dismissal, will be limited to the rarest of circumstances. According to Gino’s suit, Harvard’s promise was more than implied. University rules set forth a process for evaluating claims of scholarly misconduct, she says, and HBS didn’t follow it. Instead, the complaint alleges, the school came up with a new process, solely for the purpose of evaluating her case. And even under the new process, says Gino, the committee didn’t follow the rules.

Advertisement

That’s a pretty straightforward claim. Either Harvard followed its own rules or it didn’t. Whatever might happen to Gino’s other allegations (I admit to being troubled by the count charging her critics with defamation) this one is surely worth taking to trial. If she turns out to be right about the process, Harvard might wind up losing the case (or, more likely, settling).

I should add that the filing of the complaint hasn’t caused Gino’s critics to relent. One fellow academic describes the defense offered in her lawsuit as “it wasn’t fraud and it was just sheer incompetence.” Here’s another: “Gino’s rebuttal of [Data Colada]’s empirical work does not persuade me that DC made mistakes in its data work.” And Vox asks: “Is it defamation to point out scientific research fraud?” As for Data Colada, the group has doubled down (and doubled, and doubled).

But none of that has anything to do with breach of contract, the issue that will matter to the widest group of people. Whoever wins the lawsuit, the lesson for employers generally should be clear as crystal: If you have internal processes that must be followed before an employee is disciplined or fired, be sure to adhere to them. If you ignore them, not even the at-will doctrine will protect you from the ensuing lawsuit.

Advertisement

More From Stephen L. Carter at Bloomberg Opinion:

• When a Thumbs-Up Emoji Gets a Defendant a Thumbs-Down

• Wesleyan Won’t Be Last University to Ban Legacy Admissions

• Tucker Carlson’s Fox Defense Crumbled When He Took Millions

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of “Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America’s Most Powerful Mobster.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.