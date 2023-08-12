Share Comment on this story Comment

People today continue to be fascinated by our hunter-gatherer ancestors. We’ve long looked to them for clues about ourselves. But it’s always been difficult for us to interpret their lives cleanly, unsullied by our own assumptions. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight Consider a study that came out recently, trumpeted in Science as felling the “man the hunter myth” — the idea that stone-age men hunted big game while women peacefully gathered edible berries and roots. This study, published in PLOS ONE, was a re-analysis of past data collected on 391 contemporary hunter-gatherer societies. The authors found 63 of those contained data on gender and hunting. Of those 63, 50 indicated that women hunted.

Surprised? Maybe we shouldn’t be. Over the last several decades, “man the hunter” has been debunked many times. It’s not clear it was ever something scientists had proposed or just one of those ideas kicking around our culture that scientists believed along with everyone else.

The popular understanding really has two parts. One is that men and not women hunted, and the second is that hunting was the most important job in our prehistoric past. The assumption has been that everyone depended on the hunters for food, and that big-game hunting was what drove the evolution of our species as brainy tool-makers.

Most of the past debunking efforts focused on the gender part. In contemporary foraging societies, women sometimes hunt alongside men. In prehistoric societies, women were sometimes buried with hunting knives.

As for the question of whether hunting was really the top job for most of human prehistory — and the force driving our evolution — the latest evidence shows those assumptions are probably wrong, too.

If people back then were anything like they are today, then surely the bloody and violent nature of hunting wouldn’t be for everybody. Wouldn’t some women and men have preferred other jobs? Weren’t there always nerdy types who would have wanted to experiment with medicinal plants, or tinker with new tool-making or cooking technology?

I consulted Vivek V. Venkataraman, an evolutionary anthropologist at the University of Calgary, who had written a previous debunking of the “man the hunter” idea, citing work going back to the 1980s. The idea of a male-dominated, hunter-dominated prehistory was never a real scientific idea, he said, but a reflection of society the early 20th century. It may go back to some desire among men at that time to excuse both patriarchy and violence as something ingrained in us by evolution, he said.

But it’s long been clear the idea was flawed. In 1965, anthropologists held a meeting in Chicago that started to unravel the popular notion of male dominance. As described in a 2022 New Yorker article, researchers brought data from long stays with contemporary hunter gatherers, and one revelation was that both men and women were skilled at obtaining a wide variety of foods of both animal and plant origin. These people weren’t on the verge of starvation and their survival didn’t depend on big-game hunters.

Even more eye-opening was that they “worked” far fewer than 40 hours a week, and they had leisure time — to hang out, to socialize, to rest. Modern foragers have been pushed to some of the world’s harshest environments, so in prehistoric times the food likely would have been more varied and abundant. Some prehistoric people lived near the coast and ate lots of shellfish. They may have had even more free time.

Venkataraman said the evidence shows humans were nomadic for most of our existence as a species, and nomadic people today tend to be egalitarian. In the group he studies, the Batek of the Malaysian rain forest, nobody bosses anyone around. Some men are skilled at stalking animals with a blowpipe. Women are free to do that, but many prefer other kinds of skilled work, including gathering — and also killing large, edible rodents with machetes.

One pattern, he said, is that people are both interdependent and autonomous. They don’t have jobs per se, but skills they develop to contribute to group welfare.

There’s room for diverse interests, he said, “as long as you’re contributing in some kind of way, whether it’s being a shaman or being really good at finding animal tracks,” he said. Or you could be good at gathering materials to be traded or climbing trees to get honey, or you could be a hunting strategist. “There’s always a niche for somebody,” he said.

In prehistoric societies, the people who did those other activities weren’t rejects from the equivalent of Harvard hunting school. People had different inclinations and talents, and favorite foods, just as they do today. But resources were shared so there was no pay scale. As for driving the evolution or our big brains, one newer idea is that our biological evolution is nudged along by cultural innovations — our genes changing in response to the taming of fire, cooking, spears and even making wine.

So maybe it was the peaceful, nerdy men and women staying home and inventing things who pushed us to become intelligent and technological — though we all have to be careful not to unconsciously project our own values on people we don’t completely understand, and a past we can’t completely reconstruct.

