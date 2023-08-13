Share Comment on this story Comment

Those who enjoy gambling on their favorite sport may welcome the announcement of a deal between ESPN, arguably the most powerful sports media brand, and casino operator Penn Entertainment to create ESPN Bet, a branded sportsbook that will be available on all devices and some retail locations. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight There is a certain air of inevitability around this deal. From a cold start four years ago, legal sportsbooks have quickly become a fact of American sport. Whether or not you’re a bettor, there’s no getting away from gambling ads on TV, on mobile phones and in sporting venues. Inevitably, too, calls to gambling hotlines have spiked.

It may be harder to calculate the impact on those who watch the sport for the joy of it. But I have seen where all this will lead, and it’s nowhere good.

When I moved back to London in 2017 after nearly 15 years, I looked forward to reconnecting with the culture of English football. I had stayed in touch with the Premier League as a TV viewer but had missed bantering and debating with other fans — often complete strangers, recognizable only from their team shirts — at the local pub after a game, listening to talk-radio pundits bloviate about the latest off-field shenanigans of marquee players, and watching pickup games in the neighborhood park (because my knees would no longer allow participation).

I also had some trepidation about how much the culture had changed. My absence from the UK had coincided roughly with the Premier League’s elevation to the world’s top sports league — that’s any sport, not just football. My London friends had been grumbling about the deleterious effects of big money on the sport. I had dismissed this as a tired old argument: Every generation of fans complains about how money is ruining the game.

And in any case, I was returning from the US, where big money had long since become a feature of sport, so I didn’t think it would bother me.

I was wrong; it did — but not in the way I would have expected. It wasn’t the scale of money in football that took me aback, but the source: gambling. Nearly half the teams in the league wore shirts sponsored by betting firms, many of them online operations. Gambling ads featured in 95% of TV advertising breaks during live games. On talk radio, pundits routinely quoted the latest betting odds on games, sometimes during live broadcasts.

Wherever feasible, the betting firms were careful to include warnings against the dangers of betting. But the overall affect was the glamorization of gambling.

At one level, this should not have been surprising. Whereas betting on sports was illegal in the US at the time, it had long been a staple of British culture. In my previous stint in London, from 2001 to 2003, I occasionally took advantage of the ubiquity of betting shops — rare was the neighborhood that didn’t have at least one — to place a fiver on Fulham FC, my adopted team.

But the omnipresence of gambling now was a shock. And not just to this newly arrived American, but to the Britons themselves. Quite apart from the moaning of my friends at the pub before and after matches, alarms were being raised all the way to Parliament. Responding to growing concern about an “epidemic of addiction” to gambling among the general population, the opposition Labour Party proposed to ban all shirt sponsorship by betting firms. There was a growing clamor for a ban on betting ads on TV, at least during the matches.

Aside from the ethics and legalities around betting ads, there was the question of what they were doing to the culture of football. Curiously, I don’t recall much discussion about the risk of match-fixing, perhaps because the long tradition of betting had given the league and its clubs ample time to institute rules and checks against corruption of players. But many viewers complained that the preponderance of gambling ads was demeaning the game, undermining the romance of sport by association with something as tawdry as the promise of quick riches.

Amid all the hand-wringing, I confess to having sometimes felt relief, even a degree of smugness, that this wasn’t a problem in America, where the big advertising dollars around sport were promoting obesity rather than playing the odds. Sugary drinks and fried snacks may be the path to an early heart attack, but you’re not putting your kids’ college fund on the Broncos-Rams game.

I should not have been so complacent. Even as the Britons were grappling with the problems presented by an excess of gambling money in their sporting culture, my own country was letting that particular genie out of the bottle. Less than a year after I moved to London, the US Supreme Court freed states to legalize gambling on individual sporting events. (The main US sports leagues immediately demanded a cut of the take.) At the time, my colleagues at Bloomberg News prophesied “a race to attract billions of dollars in wagers and heralding a new era for the nation’s sports leagues.”

It may have sounded like hyperbole; it was, if anything, an understatement. As a I returned to New York in 2021, sports gambling was already producing new champions — not on the field, but in the business, where DraftKings and FanDuel were duking it out to be the top sportsbook. The boom in sports gambling was fueling anxieties about the possibility of fixing games, and not just among barroom worrywarts: The FBI set up a new unit to watch out for corruption in sports.

Illegal gambling has always shadowed American sport, as has the threat of fixing games: The 1919 Black Sox scandal is the cautionary tale to beat all cautionary tales. But compared with Europe and Asia, the main US leagues have been for the most part clean in recent decades. This is in part because players in those leagues are paid handsomely, making them less vulnerable to anyone trying to fix games. But the legalization of gambling is a game-changer: Vastly more money now rides on the outcome of games, increasing the incentives — and the inducements — to fix them.

The leagues are trying to head the inevitable off at the pass by instituting strict gambling restrictions for players. Good luck with that. Already, the NFL has had to suspend nine players for gambling-related infractions. The problem has extended into the college ranks.

The Britons, meanwhile, seem to coming to grips with at least some of the problems of recent years. Premier League clubs have agreed to drop gambling brands from the front of shirts starting in the 2026-27 season. During the Covid lockdowns, the largest British betting and gambling companies voluntarily removed all TV and radio ads. With polls showing a majority of viewers don’t like gambling ads on TV, and the government proposing tougher regulation of the industry, betting firms are on the back foot.

The US, meanwhile, is speeding in the opposite direction, and the ESPN-Penn deal feels like more weight on the accelerator. The Disney-owned company has been heading toward this for the past few years. It has launched betting-related programs and broadcasts odds, and it links to sportsbooks on its website. In 2019, Disney got a stake in DraftKings when it bought Fox’s entertainment assets. But until now, ESPN has stopped short of taking actual bets.

It’s obvious why the temptation to do so was irresistible. ESPN needs new sources of revenue as more and more viewers cut the cable TV cord. But along with an opportunity, the deal with Penn also presents a quandary: Association with gambling runs against the family-friendly image cultivated by Disney.

But in addition to its responsibility to its owners, ESPN should also think long and hard about what it owes its viewers and readers — and what we lose when gambling money takes over our screens.

