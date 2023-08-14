Share Comment on this story Comment

China’s economy and markets are wrestling with fresh financial woes as missed payments on trust products are rekindling concerns over contagion into a $2.9 trillion part of the country’s shadow banking sector. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The world’s second-largest economy has been struggling to regain momentum after exiting Covid restrictions. Consumer and investor confidence have taken deep hits from crackdowns private enterprise and strains in its property sector. The latest news of missed payments by trust firm Zhongrong International Trust Co. and financial conglomerate Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co. have sparked deepening concerns the woes are spreading.

What’s a Chinese trust company?

China’s trust industry combines characteristics of commercial and investment banking, private equity and wealth management. Loosely regulated trust firms offer high returns to pool household savings for loans and investments in real estate, stocks, bonds and commodities. No other financial industry companies operate across all these asset classes.

The sector was once seen a safe place for wealthy Chinese to park their money for hefty returns, but authorities have sought to corral the industry in recent years. Trust firms have over the past years defaulted on billions of dollars in projects and the industry has shrunk by about 20% from its peak in 2017.

Who are Zhongrong and Zhongzhi?

Zhongrong is one of China’s largest trust companies, but the firm at the center of the recent news developments and sparking greater concern is one of its major shareholders — Zhongzhi Enterprise. Zhongzhi is a shadow banking giant, and its business spans across the financial sphere with interest in trusts companies, private equity and wealth management. It has about 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) in assets under management.

The biggest owner of Zhongrong is Jingwei Textile Machinery Co., which held 37.5% as of the end of last year.

What’s happened?

Speculation began spreading online last week that Zhongrong had missed payments to its corporate clients on maturing wealth products and that it was tied to issues at Zhongzhi, according to Caixin.

Subsequently, three corporate clients of trust companies linked to Zhongzhi said last Friday that payments on their investments had been delayed.

Zhongrong hasn’t commented specifically on the missed payments, but said in a statement on its website that it has reported forged letters claiming that the company is no longer able to operate to the authorities.

Why does it matter to China?

The greater concern over trust companies being in turmoil is the impact it could have on the broader market in China. While financial distress in China’s property sector has so far been mostly contained, troubles at wealth management firms could spread to mom-and-pop investors, wealthy individuals or corporations.

How’s it connected to China’s property woes?

Trust companies offers investment products linked to property developers, and in the past have defaulted on them — making them sensitive to any developments in China’s property sector. Still, it’s not clear if the current missed payments are linked specifically to real estate-related products.

The firms are also property investors themselves — last year, firms including Zhongrong and MinMetals Trust Co. bought stakes in at least 10 real estate projects, betting that unfinished homes will eventually yield cash to pay off some of the $230 billion in property-backed funds they have issued to investors.

