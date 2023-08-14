The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
22nd Century: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 14, 2023 at 6:08 a.m. EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. — 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) on Monday reported a loss of $20.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buffalo, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.40.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.05 per share.

The plant biotechnology company posted revenue of $23.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.1 million.

