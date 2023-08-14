22nd Century: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. — 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) on Monday reported a loss of $20.5 million in its second quarter.
The plant biotechnology company posted revenue of $23.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.1 million.
