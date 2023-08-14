The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Arlington Asset Investment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 14, 2023 at 7:18 a.m. EDT

MCLEAN, Va. — MCLEAN, Va. — Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $4.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.51. A year ago, they were trading at $3.39.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAIC

