Boston Omaha: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. — OMAHA, Neb. — Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
Boston Omaha shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.97, a fall of 37% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOC