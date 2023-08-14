Boston Omaha: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The provider of real estate and business consulting services posted revenue of $24.2 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

OMAHA, Neb. — OMAHA, Neb. — Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

Boston Omaha shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.97, a fall of 37% in the last 12 months.