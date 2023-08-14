Embraer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Monday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter.
The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.
