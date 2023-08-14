Monday.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported a loss of $7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The project management software developer posted revenue of $175.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Monday.com said it expects revenue in the range of $181 million to $183 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $713 million to $717 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNDY