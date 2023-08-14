The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Ford lures Apple executive to oversee its new software subscription services unit

August 14, 2023 at 10:22 a.m. EDT
DETROIT — Ford has hired away a key Apple executive to run a new business unit that will sell software-related subscription services to vehicle owners.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Monday it hired Peter Stern, who was Apple’s vice president of services. He’ll be president of Ford Integrated Services, a unit that will combine software and hardware into services.

At Apple, Stern oversaw Apple TV plus, iCloud storage, Apple Books, the arcade and fitness operations and other businesses, Ford said in a statement Monday.

Stern started Monday and reports directly to CEO Jim Farley.

Stern also will expand Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free partially automated driving system, as well as productivity and safety and security services, the statement said.

