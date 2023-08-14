Ford lures Apple executive to oversee its new software subscription services unit

DETROIT — Ford has hired away a key Apple executive to run a new business unit that will sell software-related subscription services to vehicle owners.
At Apple, Stern oversaw Apple TV plus, iCloud storage, Apple Books, the arcade and fitness operations and other businesses, Ford said in a statement Monday.
Stern started Monday and reports directly to CEO Jim Farley.
Stern also will expand Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free partially automated driving system, as well as productivity and safety and security services, the statement said.