Dave Limp, the Amazon.com Inc. executive who announced he’s leaving the company after almost 14 years, lives and breathes Alexa. He has joked his family are willing guinea pigs for his boldest ideas in the most “connected” home in America. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight His stepping down signals an unclear path for his beloved voice assistant technology which, eight years after its launch, and backed by immense R&D expense, has yet to cement itself as a must-have for consumers. With the advent of the AI revolution, Amazon’s priorities are shifting elsewhere.

The last time I met with Limp, in April 2022, we were in the faux-apartment set up within Amazon’s Seattle headquarters. At our feet was a friendly little robot named Astro. The size of a small dog, though with an extendable periscope neck that reached human eye level, Astro is an Alexa on wheels, able to follow you around, playing music, entertaining the kids, and hosting video calls. When you’re out of the house, Astro can patrol like a security guard — streaming what it sees to your mobile device.

Announced in September 2021, it has yet to go on full sale. At $1,599, it’s hard to imagine it ever being a common sight in the homes of any meaningful portion of Amazon’s millions of customers. While a charming demonstration of Limp’s imagination, Astro was the most obvious expression of the persistent question mark over his leadership and many of the Alexa-powered products he ushered through development: Sure, this is all very clever, but why exactly does anyone need it?

Limp, who said in an email to staff on Monday he will leave within the next few months, departs Amazon without successfully answering that question. That’s not to say Alexa hasn’t been groundbreaking. Its voice recognition is industry-leading, capable of handling a wide range of accents and dialects. Its conversational threading, where you can say one thing and then follow up with other queries without needing to repeat the context, is an engineering feat that has received only a fraction of the credit it deserves.

Hardware sales were not an issue, either. Heavily subsidized, particularly on Amazon’s Prime sales days, products containing Alexa — most prominently the Echo and Show devices — became a comfortable market leader, as it remains today.

But Limp has been unable to achieve the original vision, as set out by founder and former chief executive officer Jeff Bezos, in which Alexa acted as a voice-controlled portal to everything Amazon had to offer: a companion to organize and enhance your life, and spend money in the Amazon store. (Google and Apple Inc., it should also be noted, didn’t make much progress with their voice assistants, either. Microsoft Corp.’s CEO Satya Nadella called his company’s effort, Cortana, “dumb as a rock.”)

For most, Alexa became little more than an overly-sophisticated kitchen timer, or a decent-enough smart speaker for those who were not audiophiles. Amazon’s attempts to remind consumers of different “skills” Alexa had became intrusive and irritating. Developers, initially intrigued by the possibilities of a voice-first platform, came and went when they realized engagement was low. Ambitions of Alexa within cars made way for the more full-featured offerings from Apple’s Car Play and Google’s Android Auto.

And then ChatGPT arrived. In the space of a few weeks — maybe even days — ChatGPT wowed more consumers with its intelligence than Alexa has managed in its entire lifetime. ChatGPT’s intricate answers, built on mountains of data and neural networks, made Alexa seem like an Atari next to a PlayStation 5.

The questionable level of progress put Limp’s costly corner of Amazon’s vast business, an otherwise tight ship, under greater scrutiny — particularly from Andy Jassy, the company’s new CEO, whom insiders say has less enthusiasm for Alexa than Bezos. In a note to staff, Jassy said he remained “excited and quite optimistic” about the work being done within Limp’s unit, which includes the Kindle e-reader devices and FireTV.

Times change. During the boom years, when Wall Street most valued growth and vision, Alexa’s experimental spirit was celebrated, with Limp using an annual event to show he could put Alexa in an comically wide array of use cases: eye glasses, clocks, microwaves.

Today, his experimentation looks unfocused and risky. Poor Astro looks like a practical joke. Losses for Limp’s Devices and Services unit in the reported region of $5 billion per year proved too much to stomach. The team was hit hard in the company’s deep job cuts — and now its leader, one of the most influential voices at the company, is heading out the door.

