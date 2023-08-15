Share Comment on this story Comment

At first glance it seems completely logical that Tuesday’s super-strong wage data ought to lead to yet more interest-rate hikes from the Bank of England. I’d say, not so fast. While much of the higher-than-expected pay gains was driven by recent deals for the National Health Service and other public-sector employees, including one-off bonuses, the rest of the report shows clear signs that the tight UK labor market is finally turning.

A more confident monetary policy committee would take as reassurance that its 14 consecutive rate hikes were having the desired effect. Sadly, we have policymakers more focused on nailing down every last inflationary impulse than the recessionary writing on the wall. The better-than-expected second quarter gross domestic product offers false hope that the economy is strong enough to withstand more monetary tightening. Yet, sterling money markets price in a 25 basis points hike at the next meeting on September 21, and two further rises to a 6% peak.

The health and social care wage growth category, including over a million NHS workers, saw a 25% year-on-year jump, which skewed the headline data. Annual public-sector pay up 9.6% outpaced the private sector’s 7.9%, largely due to that NHS bonus. More cyclical sectors, notably retail and construction, are showing tempering in pay. Nonetheless, the previous month’s data saw upward revisions and by the BOE’s preferred criteria there were insufficient signs of calming.The UK is right on the cusp of the crossover when wages exceed inflation again, though they’re not being driven by the real economy. This should not be greeted with its sledgehammer. Unfortunately, the BOE has painted itself into a corner, making it almost mandatory for their credibility to keep on ratcheting monetary policy tighter.

Wednesday’s inflation data is expected to see a fall in the headline number to 6.7% from 7.9%, but it will be the stickier core measure and services sector inflation that the BOE will focus on. Unless these two measures fall unexpectedly, it will not move the needle for policymakers.

Rolling three-monthly average weekly earnings increases excluding bonuses rose to 7.8%, from a revised higher 7.5%. But it is regular private sector wage growth at 8.2% which is the smoking gun, as it’s way above the August BOE monetary policy report’s forecast of 7.6%. Again this is driven by large upward revisions in prior data from the Office for National Statistics. The time lag doesn’t seem to be the BOE’s primary concern. There was a 97,000 rise in payroll employment, which does suggest the economy’s capacity in creating new jobs is not diminishing — yet.

However, other measures suggest the labor market is loosening quite fast. Overall employment and job vacancies fell at the same time as the supply of new jobs and jobless claims rose. Viraj Patel, strategist at Vanda Research, points out short-term unemployment (those out of work for less than six months), is at the highest in nearly seven years, excluding the pandemic. This ought to sound alarm bells at Threadneedle Street as the unemployment rate jumped to 4.2% from 3.8% in just two months; the BOE had expected it to remain at 4%. Discount retailer Wilko Ltd. collapsed into administration last week, putting 12,000 jobs in jeopardy. The screws are tightening.

The MPC emphasized at its Aug. 3 meeting that monetary policy was already “restrictive.” However, after a much stronger wage data report in June it felt forced to raise by a surprise 50 basis points. Though such strong action is unlikely to be repeated, it will most likely feel forced in the immortal words of former Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Chuck Prince to keep dancing, “as long as the music is playing.” It won’t feel like much of a party for the rest of us.

Marcus Ashworth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European markets. Previously, he was chief markets strategist for Haitong Securities in London.

