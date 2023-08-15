Cardinal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

DUBLIN, Ohio — DUBLIN, Ohio — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $64 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $53.45 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $261 million, or $1 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $205.01 billion.

Advertisement

Cardinal expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.50 to $6.75 per share.

Share this article Share

Cardinal shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAH