Riskified: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel — Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The provider of fraud-prevention services posted revenue of $72.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.1 million.

Riskified expects full-year revenue in the range of $298 million to $303 million.

