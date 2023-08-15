Share Comment on this story Comment

When British discount store Wilko Ltd. collapsed into administration last week, there was an outpouring of grief for the seller of DIY equipment, garden bulbs and cleaning implements. Shoppers took to social media to say how much they would miss the retailer that began life in Leicester in 1930. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight It’s a familiar picture: When British variety chain Woolworths collapsed in 2008, there was a rush of nostalgia for the high street store famous for its Pick n Mix sweets. And when Arcadia, Topshop’s parent company failed three years ago, fashionistas reminisced about visiting its Oxford Circus flagship store for skinny jeans, floral dresses and fake fur coats.

But the sad reality is, Britons just didn’t shop in all these establishments regularly enough to make a difference to their futures. The moral of this story is: If you hold a retailer in such affection, shop there more and buy less through Amazon Prime. And for retailers to encourage more people to visit them, they must follow their customers to wherever they want to purchase, whether that’s on apps or in attractive stores.

Advertisement

As with the list of names that have disappeared from British high streets over the past decade, Wilko, whose collapse puts 400 stores and 12,000 jobs in jeopardy, faced a litany of problems.

The first was that its fans’ purchases were likely spread among numerous retailers. When we think of brick-and-mortar stores failing, we inevitably think of the internet. And indeed this is part of the story here. Along with Amazon.com Inc., Wilko faced competition from Argos, the catalogue turned (mostly) online retailer that’s owned by supermarket J Sainsbury Plc. Shoppers can easily order back-to-school supplies or electronics, and pick them up from their local supermarket.

But Wilko also faced a range of formidable physical retailers.

At the forefront of these are listed discount rival B&M European Retail Value SA and privately held Home Bargains. Both are excellent operators, and together account for about £8.5 billion ($10.7 billion) of annual revenue. That dwarfs Wilko’s sales of £1.2 billion in the year to January 2022. Value home-furnishings retailer Dunelm Group Plc also competes with Wilko, as does bargain health and beauty retailer Savers, owned by Hong Kong’s AS Watson & Co Ltd. And let’s not forget the German discounters Aldi and Lidl, which offer cheap items, from drills to artists’ easels, in their middle aisles. Associated British Foods Plc’s Primark has also introduced home furnishings into its larger stores.

Advertisement

What’s more, the majority of these rivals sell from out-of-town retail parks, where shoppers can easily load their cars with their purchases. By contrast, Wilko operates mainly from large, high street stores, often away from a town’s retail center of gravity. It’s much harder for customers to shop for bulky items when they need to park in a municipal car park or take the bus. This means there is a lower stock turn on pricey items, such as furniture. Deliveries and logistics are also more expensive and complicated.

As it battled for survival, Wilko struggled to secure stock, leaving gaps on shelves and diverting even more sales to rivals.

Administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers is now talking to interested parties, so it’s possible Wilko will live on in some way. Liabilities will be shed through the administration, but it’s still unlikely that a buyer will be found for the whole of the business, meaning that whatever emerges will likely be a shadow of its former self.

Advertisement

And reinvented retailers often don’t have a long shelf life.

Share this article Share

Littlewoods owner Shop Direct, now known as Very Group Ltd, bought the Woolworths trademark in 2009 and revived it online. However, eight years ago it merged Woolworths into its Very home-shopping brand, and the name disappeared once more. BHS, the department store that went into administration in 2016, a year after being sold for £1 by entrepreneur Philip Green, was also reborn as BHS.com, after a deal with Qatar investor Al Mana Group. But it was closed after two years.

And Asos Plc acquired Topshop in early 2021. It shut all of Topshop’s stores, including that Oxford Circus flagship, leaving just a digital presence. Consequently, Topshop has been less visible in recent years, and I have argued that Asos should put the fashion retailer up for sale. Boohoo Group Plc’s stewardship of Debenhams and several Arcadia brands, including Dorothy Perkins, will be worth watching too.

Advertisement

Any retailers acquiring heritage high street names need to ensure they maintain their own identity, are backed by a big enough marketing budget to stand out from the crowd, and can connect with that army of online fans.

As for consumers, they may get a second chance to buy picture frames and garden furniture from Wilko. If they really do want to see their beloved brand live on, they should take it.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Puppies and Rolexes Have Had It Tough Since Covid: Andrea Felsted

• My Personal Oil Price Shock — Olive Oil, That Is: Javier Blas

• Can Three Magic Words Work for Telecoms Tycoon Patrick Drahi?: Chris Hughes

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andrea Felsted is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. Previously, she was a reporter for the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.