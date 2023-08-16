Share Comment on this story Comment

Chinese regulators have sought for years to get to grips with the $2.9 trillion trust industry, a corner of the country’s shadow banking sector that offers bigger returns than regular bank deposits but can be fraught with risk. Their fears were underlined in August, when trust companies linked to financial giant Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co. missed dozens of payments on several high-yield investment products. The revelation comes at a sensitive time, with investors alert for signs that a weakening economy and troubles in the property industry are spreading deeper into the financial sector.

1. What are these trust companies?

They are loosely regulated firms that pool household savings to offer loans and invest in real estate, stocks, bonds and commodities. No other Chinese financial companies operate across all of these asset classes. The sector was once seen as a safe place for wealthy Chinese to park their money for hefty returns. But trust firms have defaulted on billions of dollars of investment products in recent years and the industry has shrunk by about 20% from its peak in 2017, when regulators began clamping down on the nation’s shadow-banking excesses.

2. What is Zhongzhi?

Zhongzhi is a shadow banking giant, with interests in trust companies, wealth management and private equity. The Beijing-based firm was founded in 1995 by Xie Zhikun, who built the firm into a sprawling empire. Xie died of a heart attack in 2021, just as Covid-19 and pandemic lockdowns slowed China’s economy and increased volatility in its capital markets. Today it manages about 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) in assets. One of its most important investments is a 33% stake in Zhongrong Trust, which has 270 products totaling 39.5 billion yuan coming due this year, according to Use Trust data. The average yield on those products amounted to 6.88%, compared with the benchmark 1.5% one-year deposit rate paid by banks.

3. What’s gone wrong at Zhongzhi and Zhongrong?

Three firms said on Aug. 11 that they had failed to receive payments on products issued by companies linked to Zhongzhi, including Zhongrong. Wang Qiang, board secretary of Zhongrong, later told investors that the firm had missed payments on a batch of products on Aug. 8, adding to delays on at least 10 others since late July, according to people familiar with the matter. At least 30 products are now overdue and Zhongrong also halted redemptions on some short-term instruments, one of the people said. In one unverified letter circulated on social media, a wealth manager at Zhongzhi apologized to his clients, saying the group’s wealth arms have decided to delay payments on all products since mid-July. The incident involves more than 150,000 investors with outstanding investments totaling 230 billion yuan, according to the letter.

4. What’s the significance of all this?

The troubles at Zhongzhi feed perceptions that poorly regulated parts of China’s banking industry may be ill-equipped to cope with a weakening economy and the problems in real estate. The risk is that an upset in one area of the finance sector quickly cascades and cause a broader crisis of confidence. Many trust products are backed by property projects run by struggling developers such as China Evergrande Group, and some have defaulted as a result of the real estate crisis. Real estate accounted for 11% of Zhongrong’s 629 billion yuan of trust assets under management, according to its annual report. Last year, it was among firms that bought stakes in at least 10 property projects, betting that unfinished homes will eventually yield cash to pay off some of the $230 billion in property-backed funds they have issued to investors. The hoped-for real estate market rebound has so far failed to materialize.

5. What is the government doing about it?

China’s banking regulator, the National Financial Regulatory Administration, set up a task force to gauge the outstanding debt and risks at Zhongrong, according to people familiar with the matter. The regulator required Zhongrong to report its plans for future payments and available assets that can be disposed of to deal with the liquidity crunch, the people said.

6. Why does it matter to China?

President Xi Jinping’s government is under pressure to shore up confidence in the economy. Investors have been alarmed by the country’s slow pace of recovery from Covid-related restrictions and persistent weakness in its giant real estate sector. Loans extended by Chinese banks fell to the lowest level since 2009 in July, in a sign of waning demand from businesses and consumers.

