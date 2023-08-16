CDC: New strain of E. coli is behind outbreaks traced to lettuce

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that a relatively new strain of E. coli is responsible for multiple outbreaks of foodborne illness in recent years, including those related to romaine lettuce and other leafy greens. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The strain, which the CDC calls REPEXH02, is believed to have emerged in late 2015 and is responsible for dozens of hospitalizations and many cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can impede blood clotting in infected people and cause kidney failure, the agency said in a report. More study is needed to understand factors that contribute to the bacteria’s emergence and persistence in specific environments, the authors wrote.

Although cattle have long served as the main vector for E. coli illnesses in humans, recent outbreaks have been associated with consuming leafy greens. The CDC has classified this strain as reoccurring, emerging and persistent.

“We typically think of foodborne illness as either part of an outbreak or not,” said Jessica Chen, lead author of the study. “In 2019 we switched to using whole genome sequencing to look at the DNA of a strain and track the bacteria which cause foodborne illness. With this tool we can see if multiple outbreaks are caused by the same strain, and link related illnesses over months and years. We call strains that recur, are emerging, or persisting over time REP strains of bacteria.”

Chen said this newly identified strain has a toxin type associated with more severe disease in those infected.

E. coli bacteria live in the intestines of healthy people and animals and most types are harmless or can cause brief bouts of diarrhea. But one particular strain, E. coli O157:H7, is estimated to cause 63,000 foodborne illnesses and 20 deaths in the United States each year. REPEXH02 is a sub-strain of this.

The pace and magnitude of E. coli outbreaks have increased in recent years, according to the CDC.

According to the new study, 58 percent of recent E. coli illnesses were attributed to vegetable row crops, largely leafy greens. In 2019, a large outbreak caused 167 cases and hospitalized 85 people from 27 states. It was associated with the consumption of romaine lettuce from Salinas Valley, Calif. In another outbreak in late 2020, 40 infections occurred in 19 states, 20 people were hospitalized and four developed hemolytic uremic syndrome.

There are several reasons for an uptick in outbreaks related to leafy greens, said Bill Marler, a foodborne illness lawyer and star of Netflix’s new documentary “Poisoned,” which examines the U.S. food industry and its history of foodborne illness outbreaks.

“There are more and more people wanting products like triple-washed bagged lettuce, but bagged salad is a great vector for E.coli growth,” he said. “And farms have expanded closer and closer to animal feed lots and dairies, and these are now more prone to flooding.”

With that flooding, he says, E. coli from cattle fecal matter is making it into water used to irrigate leafy greens — greens that often don’t have a “kill step” such as cooking to render the bacteria harmless.

And with the current regulatory system, federal agencies in charge of food safety “aren’t allowed to go onto these feedlots and do any kind of testing to help them get a sense for the source of these outbreaks. They can only take educated guesses, which limits their ability to find the source and to recall products,” said Brian Ronholm, director of food policy for Consumer Reports. “In the current system, there is not much water testing, much of it a voluntary basis. And the agencies have a limited ability to test.”

Ronholm describes “a frustrating conundrum for consumers”: Leafy greens are integral for a healthy diet. And yet they tend to be the highest-risk products you can purchase from a food safety standpoint.

Chen says that investigating REP strains will hopefully provide the CDC opportunities to partner with regulatory agencies, academia and industry to better understand how these strains cause illnesses over long periods and how to prevent them in the future.