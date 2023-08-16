Target sales tumble after Pride Month backlash

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Conservatives took credit Wednesday after Target reported its first quarterly sales drop in six years, connecting it to a Pride Month backlash that sparked a right-wing boycott and weeks of in-store confrontations. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight “You come after our kids, we’re coming after your profits,” entertainment lawyer Rogan O’Handley posted to more than 1 million followers on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Target officials acknowledged during a call with investors that they would have to “adapt and learn” after landing in the culture war crossfire over LGBTQ+ rights — much like Bud Light earlier this year. But they and industry analysts said inflation and a more price-conscious consumer also weighed on results.

“The backlash against Pride Month merchandise almost certainly played some role, and it cannot be ignored,” said Neil Saunders, managing director for retail at analytics company GlobalData. “However, it is not the sole cause of Target’s woes. Indeed, Target’s sales performance was on a downward slope long before Pride became an issue.”

The Minneapolis-based retailer reported $24.8 billion in revenue in the second quarter, 4.9 percent lower than the same period last year but better than Wall Street forecasts. Net profits were also higher than expected for the three months ended July 29, reaching $835 million compared with $183 million last year. Same-store sales, a key metric, fell 5.4 percent.

Sales were up nearly 35 percent compared with the same period in 2019. Saunders noted that the company “grew very strongly during the pandemic” and that some of the current “decline is about a reset rather than anything more serious.”

But Target is lowering its full-year outlook amid projections that consumers will continue to pull back on discretionary spending. The resumption of student loan repayments could also have an effect, Chief Financial Officer Michael Fiddelke said, putting “additional pressure on the already strained budgets of tens of millions of households.”

In mid-May, Target found itself in the middle of the culture wars when its annual Pride Month commemorations sparked outrage in right-wing forums. Store employees became the focus of threats and harassment, prompting the company to pull back its collection from storefronts and remove some merchandise altogether. The backlash continued into June, and stores in at least five states received bomb threats from people claiming to be angry about the removal of merchandise.

Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, said the company would work to ensure its offerings resonate broadly and deliver on the Target brand promise.

“In this case, the reaction is a signal for us to pause, adapt and learn so that our future approach to these moments balances celebration, inclusivity and broad-based appeal.”

On Wednesday, in his first public statements since the Pride controversy, chief executive Brian Cornell said Target would be more thoughtful about its Pride collection going forward.

But conservative organizations are not pulling back: A legal group led by Stephen Miller, a former adviser to then-President Donald Trump, is suing Target over shareholder losses in the wake of boycotts. The group, America First Legal, alleges that Target misled investors when it said it was monitoring risks related to its diversity, equity and inclusion policies. Since mid-May, Target’s stock price has fallen almost 20 percent.

“This is the kind of litigation that is pretty darn hard to win,” said Hillary Sale, a professor of management at Georgetown University. Securities fraud cases have a very high pleading standard, Sale said, which means the plaintiff has to be very specific about their allegations to overcome a motion to dismiss.

It will also be very difficult to prove that conservative backlash actually caused the stock to drop, she said. Target stock had already been experiencing a prolonged decline before the Pride Month boycotts.

Target, like most retailers, has felt the impact of shoppers changing their spending habits as inflation strains their wallets. Despite retail sales — excluding auto and gas — rising a solid 1 percent in July and inflation easing, many consumers are still forgoing discretionary and impulse purchases — areas in which Target tends to thrive. They’re also trading down, opting to shop at off-price retailers such as TJ Maxx and Marshalls or hunt for value at Walmart and dollar stores. For consumers with some excess funds, many are choosing to spend on travel and experiences.

“Guests are out at concerts,” Cornell said. “They’re going to movies. They’ve seen ‘Barbie.’ They’re enjoying those experiential moments, and they’re shopping very carefully for discretionary goods.”

Year-over-year comparisons were also unfavorable as prices for food, beverages and essentials hit “peak inflation a year ago,” Fiddelke said. There were also more discounts and promotions last year as Target battled with its inventory glut.

“While each of these factors played a role in the quarter, it’s not possible to reliably quantify the separate impact of each one,” Fiddelke said.

Saunders noted that Target’s “lack of range innovation in some categories has also been an issue as there isn’t enough newness to entice customers.” Amazon’s Prime Day was also a fierce competitor in the second quarter, probably causing a hit to Target’s online sales, which slumped 10.5 percent, as more shoppers pursued deals on Amazon. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post. Interim CEO Patty Stonesifer sits on Amazon’s board.)

Aaron Gregg contributed to this report.