Medication abortion is the most common method of terminating a pregnancy in the US. Access to it is under threat given a lawsuit attempting to revoke the Food and Drug Administration’s two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. For now, the drug is fully available because of a Supreme Court ruling preserving the status quo while legal fights continue. A conclusive judgment revoking mifepristone’s clearance would further curtail access to legal abortion at a time when it’s already been significantly reduced in the US. It would also open the door to challenges to other FDA approvals.

1. What’s the latest on the legal front?

In an Aug. 16 ruling, a US appeals court said access to mifepristone should continue with some limits, rejecting in part a decision by a federal judge in Texas to temporarily suspend the drug’s clearance. However, the appeals court said recent decisions by the FDA to expand access to mifepristone should be rolled back. The Justice Department plans to appeal that ruling to the Supreme Court.

2. What is mifepristone?

France was the first Western country to approve mifepristone to terminate pregnancies in 1988. Since then more than 70 countries have followed. Mifepristone works by blocking progesterone, a hormone that’s necessary for a pregnancy to continue. In the US, it is approved for use up until the 10-week gestation point. Doctors prescribe it with misoprostol, a drug used to treat stomach ulcers that can also induce contractions. When taken together, the two pills have been found to effectively end pregnancies with no further intervention about 98% of the time.

3. What are the side effects?

The most commonly reported side effects are cramping and prolonged heavy bleeding. Some people also experience nausea, fever and vomiting. In a study published in 2015 that analyzed data related to 55,000 abortions between 2009 and 2010, about 0.3% of people who used mifepristone to end a pregnancy experienced a major complication, meaning they required hospitalization, surgery or a blood transfusion. Surgical abortions done in the first trimester of pregnancy, by comparison, resulted in major complications 0.16% of the time. The risk of a severe complication from childbirth in the US was 1.4% in 2014, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; most commonly, the patient required a blood transfusion, hysterectomy, ventilation or a temporary tracheostomy.

4. How often is mifepristone used?

Over the years, medication abortion has become increasingly popular in the US. It’s less invasive and more convenient than having a procedure at a clinic. As of 2020 more than 50% of all abortions were done using pills. That number is likely higher now due to rule changes that have made it easier to get abortion pills prescribed via telemedicine and sent by mail.

5. What are the court challenges based on?

The anti-abortion groups suing the FDA argue that it fast-tracked the approval process for mifepristone and cleared the drug without sufficient scientific evidence. They also take issue with subsequent changes adopted by the FDA, including a 2016 decision that extended the window of use for the medication from the first seven weeks of pregnancy to the first 10 weeks. They say that this change, along with a recent decision to authorize the medication to be distributed by mail, violates “crucial safeguards” intended to protect patients. In its preliminary ruling Aug. 16, the appeals court said the FDA decisions allowing the drug to be taken later in pregnancy and mailed directly to patients were likely unlawful and should be rolled back.

6. Was mifepristone’s approval fast-tracked?

No. The situation is a bit confusing because the drug was cleared under regulations known as Subpart H which allow the FDA to do two things: fast-track the approval of a drug by relying on preliminary data, and apply certain restrictions to ensure a drug’s safe use. In the case of mifepristone, the FDA only did the second thing. It relied on the usual standards for evidence of a drug’s safety and efficacy. And it added extra restrictions to mifepristone’s use, for instance requiring that a physician prescribing it be able to accurately assess how long someone has been pregnant. The FDA has denied that subsequent changes to its regulation of the medicine pose dangers to patients.

7. How available is mifepristone?

State laws on the legality of abortion, including medication abortion, vary widely. Around a dozen states have near-total bans on abortion by any method and 15 states put limits on the pill’s distribution, including requiring people to take it at a doctor’s office. States with more liberal abortion laws allow health clinics and accredited health-care practitioners to prescribe mifepristone in person or via telemedicine and have it sent to their patients’ homes via the mail. Increasingly, people living in states with restrictive laws are using telehealth services that operate outside the US to get pills prescribed and shipped from overseas.

8. Are there alternatives to mifepristone?

Misoprostol can be used on its own to terminate a pregnancy. The World Health Organization recommends its use up to 12 weeks in a pregnancy. While it’s also safe and effective, research has shown it has a slightly lower success rate and its side effects are more acute than those of misoprostol and mifepristone combined.

9. What are concerns about other challenges to the FDA?

If judges substitute their own scientific judgment for that of the FDA in the case of mifepristone, it will set a precedent for similar actions on any of the tens of thousands of drugs and medical devices the agency has approved. That could mean the removal from the market of life-saving vaccines or treatments based on a legal expert’s limited understanding of medical research. Also, such judgments could have a chilling effect on medical innovation. Bringing a new pharmaceutical product from inception to regulatory approval often requires significant spending and many years of effort. Drug companies warn that if judges can revoke the FDA’s clearance, they will have less incentive to make those investments.

--With assistance from Madlin Mekelburg.

