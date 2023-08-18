Thomas Lovejoy’s McLean, Va., estate on the market for $1.45 million

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Thomas E. Lovejoy spent a big part of his life trekking through the Amazon rainforest and fighting for the conservation of its fragile ecosystem. But between scientific expeditions, the renowned biologist could be found at Drover’s Rest, the McLean, Va., estate where he lived for nearly 50 years and which, like the rainforest, he sought to preserve.

Lovejoy began the process of preserving the two-acre property at 8526 Georgetown Pike several years ago with the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust. The work was unfinished when he died in 2021, but his three daughters continued to seek protection of the house and grounds. In June, the property, now on the market for $1.45 million, was added to the National Register of Historic Places, and in July, a conservation easement was approved that the conservation trust said “will ensure that Drover’s Rest retains its historic and natural character.”

“I always think of Drover’s Rest as his little Amazon forest in Northern Virginia because it was so lush and his gardens were beautiful and he just loved the house,” said Lovejoy’s daughter Kata Petty. “It was really precious to him.”

Advertisement

Known as the godfather of biodiversity, Lovejoy held an array of positions in the conservation community. His job as director of conservation at the World Wildlife Fund brought him to the Washington area in the 1970s, Petty said, and he later served in the Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Clinton administrations and as president of the Amazon Biodiversity Center in Brazil.

When he first saw the house, in 1975, it took him 30 seconds to fall in love with it, he told The Post in 2006. He called it a place where “the tension just rolls away.” But it wasn’t always a solitary escape. Lovejoy hosted dinner parties for prominent figures — coming from across the country, Capitol Hill to Hollywood — to discuss environmental matters. (He also invited politicians and celebrities, including Al Gore and Olivia Newton-John, to stay with him in the jungle. (He was dubbed “Indy,” after Indiana Jones, by Tom Cruise during one such visit.)

“The scale of the rooms are very small,” Petty said. “That lends itself to people just sitting down in sort of close quarters and really getting to know each other. … In the wintertime, he’d always have a fire going. It was a very cozy, relaxing kind of space that made people feel comfortable.”

The main house, built in the 1700s (some accounts date it to 1730, others to between 1757 and 1785), was part of a mill complex owned by Bryan Fairfax, a wealthy landowner and friend of George Washington. The property was once part of a larger Fairfax estate, Towlston Manor, and the name Drover’s Rest refers to travelers who stopped there in the early 20th century. At other times, the property was the site of a post office for the Prospect Hill community and, in the late 1800s, a general store.

Advertisement

The front door, a few steps up from a covered patio, opens to the living room, which has an original fireplace and log walls and leads to a family room. The more-modern dining room has floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in shelves and cabinets. The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances. A full bathroom is next to the kitchen.

Share this article Share

The second floor has two bedrooms, including a primary suite with two walk-in closets. This floor also has a powder room and storage space. The lower level has a recreation room with a fireplace, another full bathroom, additional storage and a laundry room.

A patio that wraps around the house connects to a shed in the rear, and stone paths lead to three detached structures: a two-car garage, a library/office (once a smokehouse) and a guesthouse. The guesthouse has a living room, a full bathroom, a sleeping nook, a galley kitchen and a deck.

Advertisement

Another path from the main house leads to the swimming pool. The property also has a koi pond, fenced gardens for flowers and vegetables and an original well.

Petty and her sisters lived, as children, at Drover’s Rest for a short time in the mid-1970s. She said that it felt like “there was nothing around but green and beautiful gardens.”

“My dad was always, of course, the kind of parent who’s like, ‘Go outside, be out there all day, come home for dinner,’” she said. “We would just go and explore all the woods in the back. I definitely have really fond memories of the house and the property around it.”

$1,450,000