Share Comment on this story Comment

The political press is buzzing about a debate memo prepared for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that seeped into the public domain via the New York Times. I say “seeped” because the memo didn’t actually “leak.” And that’s the part that I am curiously fixated on. I’m impressed that the DeSantis forces appear to have done something a little rad for such a MAGA gang: They went out of their way to respect the law.

The debate memo itself is pretty mundane – the sort of document that will prompt nonpolitical people to wonder why political consultants get paid so much. It includes some debate counsel – “Attack Joe Biden and the media 3-5 times” — that perhaps 100 million or so casual political observers could probably have conjured at a slightly reduced fee. And it advises DeSantis not to attack the putschist of Mar-a-Lago, lest MAGA turn its many guns on him.

The memo was part of a larger document dump, including early primary state polling, that was posted on the website of the consulting firm Axiom Strategies. Axiom is home to the political strategist of a super political action committee that supports DeSantis’s candidacy.

Advertisement

The DeSantis campaign is struggling with funding – a consequence of lavish spending and sinking donations. The super PAC, by contrast, is still floating on the largesse of super-wealthy donors who invested back when DeSantis was viewed as a growth stock instead of a damaged and declining asset. As a result of the financial disparity, the Times reported, the super PAC, called Never Back Down, “has effectively taken over Mr. DeSantis’s presidential campaign.”

The trouble with a super PAC taking over your campaign is that super PACs are legally prohibited from coordinating with candidates or their campaigns. Following that law while still executing your strategy can be burdensome.

It’s possible that the law is a ridiculous joke. Stephen Colbert’s faux presidential campaign made a mockery of it in 2012, when Colbert and Jon Stewart, the wayward captain of a Colbert-supporting super PAC, openly colluded on television. Their flagrant conduct was blessed by Colbert lawyer Trevor Potter, a former chair of the Federal Election Commission, who kept their comic transgressions barely legal.

Advertisement

DeSantis, for his part, surely knows the identities of his super PAC’s big donors, who can contribute to it in sums vastly beyond the limits on donations to candidates. And the donors know that DeSantis knows. If they telephone him, it’s unlikely he’ll ignore the call.

Indeed, it’s hard to believe that bribery and corruption could be curtailed by such a diaphanous legal throw. It turns out that the US Supreme Court, which has a keen knack for politics, is not always very good at the law stuff.

However, if you’re a super PAC that wants to follow the law, and you’re aligned with a faltering campaign that can’t afford to do the kind of research that you can, or pay for the same consultants that you can, you end up looking for workarounds to communicate strategic information to the campaign.

That’s what Axiom seems to have done, posting a debate memo and more on the company website so that friends at the DeSantis campaign could take a gander, but making it publicly accessible (albeit not easy to find) so that it wasn’t technically exclusive and coordinated. Unfortunately, opponents and journalists also know to look for such postings and it seems someone unfriendly found the trove.

Advertisement

But here’s the thing. Axiom, which is essentially the DeSantis campaign’s doppelganger, went through all that nonsense for only one reason – to follow, at least sort of, the law. It’s not the smartest or most coherent law. It’s not a law that’s difficult to break. Moreover, it’s not likely to carry onerous consequences in the event someone at Axiom is somehow caught strategizing directly with the DeSantis team.

Share this article Share

After all, the FEC, the regulatory enforcement body that oversees campaigns, does not, in the main, regulate or enforce much of anything anymore. Adav Noti, senior vice president and legal director of the Campaign Legal Center, told me that by his reading of the law, the DeSantis super PAC’s conduct is still likely prohibited. “That said,” Noti added, “until the FEC starts imposing meaningful consequences, we can probably expect to see ever more flagrant violations each cycle.”

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Merrick Garland would rather be shot out of a cannon than indict someone tied to yet another GOP presidential campaign. The frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination, after all, is under indictment on 91 state and federal counts, which seems like a lot even if it represents only a fraction of Trump’s workload.

Advertisement

DeSantis has tried hard to establish himself as the authoritarian heir to Trump. In pursuit of MAGA cred he has run by far the most thuggish campaign and managed the most thuggish administration of anyone in the presidential race other than Trump himself. Yet the DeSantis people at Axiom still looked to accommodate a convoluted campaign finance law rather than break it outright. Perhaps I am desperate and naïve to find comfort in that. Yet, somehow, I do.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

•

Republicans Would Rather Subvert Democracy Than Lose: Francis Wilkinson

•

Trump and SBF Face Speech Limits as Criminal Defendants: Noah Feldman

•

The Deeply Sad Lawsuit of ‘The Blind Side’ NFL Player Michael Oher: Stephen L. Carter

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Francis Wilkinson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering U.S. politics and policy. Previously, he was an editor for the Week, a writer for Rolling Stone, a communications consultant and a political media strategist.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.