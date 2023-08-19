Share Comment on this story Comment

I had to smile a bit when I heard about the ethical storm brewing after reviewers of a book by the controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson claimed that their negative comments had been mangled by the publisher to make them seem positive — and then printed on the book’s paperback edition. The smile isn’t because of any particular opinion about Peterson. It’s because a concern about the jacket quote as inaccurate snippetry is as old as the word itself.

Blurb is the rare word whose coinage is actually known. Here’s the Oxford English Dictionary: “Said to have been originated in 1907 by Gelett Burgess in a comic book jacket embellished with a drawing of a pulchritudinous young lady whom he facetiously dubbed Miss Blinda Blurb.” Burgess was a humorist. In an address to the annual convention of the American Booksellers Association, he uttered a gurgling sound he labeled a “blurb” — which he defined for the group as the sound of a publisher trying to sell a book.

The press was delighted. “It’s a ‘Blurb’ Now to Puff New Book,” headlined the New York Times. The Washington Herald wrote that the term was perfect for a world in which publishing had been reduced to “the dignity of soap-making.” An upstate New York newspaper editor was widely quoted to the effect that whatever else Burgess might do, “he is entitled to remembrance for this useful word.”

But hardly had the practice begun that critics began to complain about the mangling of critical quotations. In October 1923, a book publicist penned an anonymous essay in which he confessed the key to his trade: “[T]he blurb writer turns to his scissors. He clips the reviews as they come, erasing the unfavorable portions, substituting dots.” The Boston Transcript piled on: “The blurb is like condensed food served in a capsule.”

Yet blurbing marched on, drowning the voices of critics — including the columnist for the Atlanta Constitution who in 1959 derided them as “critic’s quotes, taken out of context”; and the novelist Burke Wilkinson, who in 1949 wrote of praise appearing on his own volume, “I’ll bet that blurb writer never read that book!”; and the Detroit Free Press, which in 1968 gave out satirical awards for the year’s best jacket quotes, “in the belief that by its very name, ‘blurb,’ it demeans itself.”

Nowadays, blurbing involves plenty of back-scratching. Publishers always ask authors for connections who might pen a bit of buzz-generating praise. In her 1996 essay “The Unbridled Lust for Blurbs,” Camille Paglia attacks the distributional consequences of what we might call the blurbosphere: “What I find objectionable is log-rolling and influence-peddling among a network of cronies whose personal associations aren’t honestly revealed in blurb or texts.”

Fair enough. I try to make up for that difficulty by blurbing books by authors I’ve never heard of, and also by warning friends who send manuscripts that I only offer quotes for books I actually have time to read. (I’m old enough to remember when a blurber’s confession to not having read the enthusiastically praised volume was headline news.)

As to the ethics of twisting of criticism into approbation, I have two thoughts:

First, writers have the same problem with reviewers — they twist our words, willfully miss the point, and sometimes appear not to have read the book at all. After the second or third attack in a major news outlet by someone who clearly hadn’t read much of my book, I resolved to ignore reviews and accept that if you’re going to write, your words will sometimes be taken out of context.

Second, the problem of using words out of context to blurb a book is older than the word blurb. There’s an oft-told story about how in 1855, Ralph Waldo Emerson was so impressed by the first edition of Leaves of Grass that he sent a note to Walt Whitman — “I greet you at the beginning of a great career” — which was then emblazoned on the spine of the second edition. The truth is more complex. Emerson wrote the note to thank the then-unknown Whitman for sending along a copy, not as public praise for its contents. There was much in Leaves of Grass that Emerson found disturbing, particularly its “indecencies.” But when friends advised him to publicly disassociate himself from Whitman’s volume, he refused, evidently on the ground that he would look ridiculous.

That same fear of looking ridiculous might be the motivation for those who complain today that their negatives have been twisted into positives. But the problem of snippetry has an obvious solution. Back in 1998, the estimable Janet Maslin, longtime film reviewer for the New York Times, wrote about an analogous difficulty, Hollywood’s use of mangled, out-of-context quotes from critics — including some of hers — to hype motion pictures. But she wasn’t worried: “It’s a good thing readers are the savviest participants in the quote-ad sweepstakes.”

Trusting people to make up their own minds: There’s an idea for the ages.

