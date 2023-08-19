Share Comment on this story Comment

Last night, when I dumped the mounds of packaging material from my Martha Stewart meal kit in the trash and recycling — an egregious mess of cardboard, plastic bags, paper wrappings and freezer packs — I did so with a (mostly) clear conscience: I was lowering my carbon footprint. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight Before I explain, I’ll confess that I’ve canceled many meal kit subscriptions in the past because the packaging depressed me, and the contents struck me as too blah (the rote meals of Hello Fresh), too blended (the soups and smoothies of Daily Harvest, before the food-poisoning fiasco tarnished them) or too vegan (the virtuous offerings of Purple Carrot, much as I wish I found them satisfying).

Now, as my family heads into a new school year and the dread has set in of prepping meals for ravenous kids who quickly tire of my standby dishes, I’ve stumbled onto a heartening 2019 study led by the Center for Sustainable Systems at the University of Michigan. It found that meal kits can produce 33% less greenhouse gas emissions than the equivalent meals purchased from a grocery store — with the packaging factored in.

The possible climate benefits combined with the time savings of not having to scout, shop and prep new recipes convinced me to try again.

There are critical caveats to the Michigan findings, but my conversations with researchers underscored real potential: If businesses continue to improve their practices and consumers select wisely, meal kits can help forge shorter, nimbler supply chains, reduce food waste, and make it easier for quasi-vegetarians like me to convert our households to plant-forward diets.

Like online grocery deliveries, meal kit subscriptions ballooned during the pandemic, creating what has become a nearly $15 billion global industry. And while the growth rate has slowed as the pandemic ebbs, recent market analysis predicts meal kit revenues of more than $55 billion within a decade. Notable growth has taken place, in particular among kits serving specialized diets from vegan to diabetic. The meal kit I’ve subscribed to — a collaboration between Martha Stewart and the Berlin-based startup Marley Spoon Inc. — occupies the eco-conscious niche with a carbon-neutral pledge and the option of “climatarian” meals.

There can be considerable climate advantages to meal kits. Remember, first, that food production generally has a huge carbon footprint. The food sector is responsible for up to 35% of greenhouse gas emissions, owing to the use of petrochemicals and heavy machinery on croplands, nitrous oxide emissions from fertilizers, long-distance trucking, and the copious methane produced by livestock.

Studies differ in their assessments of how much packaging contributes to the equation, but there’s no question that meal kits using recycled and compostable materials have environmental advantages. For their part, the Michigan researchers found that in food life-cycle analyses, the packaging is a small contributor to the overall climate effects relative to how and where the food is grown and the quantity wasted throughout the supply chain.

About a third of the food grown and sold in the US is wasted, much of it occurring at the retail level and in households. Meal kits can entirely circumvent the waste at grocery stores, which are routinely overstocked for display: Large quantities of those heaping pyramids of apples and shelves of ground chuck end up in landfills. Pre-portioned servings in kits can also substantially reduce domestic food waste — making it unnecessary to buy the whole bunch of kale if the recipe only calls for a cup.

Meal kits can do a better job than grocers of predicting, efficiently sourcing and stocking the ingredients their subscribers will buy. Using AI tools can make those predictions and sourcing logistics increasingly efficient. Add to that the supply chain advantages: Kits can bypass supermarkets and the protracted cold-storage chains that supply them, moving perishable foods more efficiently from farms to households.

Here’s where the caveats come in: The Michigan study was premised on the assumption that meal kits would offset grocery store visits. If kit subscribers continue to over-shop at grocery stores for other supplies, they may be doing little to curb their waste and emissions. Moreover, if they choose meal kits that are sold in stores, such as the Home Chef line at Kroger, they won’t reap the supply chain advantages. And, most notably, if they choose meat-heavy meals for their kits, they may not get climate benefits at all: Of the five meals analyzed in the Michigan study, the cheeseburger kit offered no reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to its grocery store equivalent, due to the weight of the ingredients and the high ecological impact of beef production.

Overall, I’m cautiously optimistic. Meal kit producers are beginning to carve nimble new paths through antiquated food supply chains. And if the industry grows sustainably — using smart packaging materials; steering customers toward climate-smart fare; and taking full advantage of AI and blockchains to improve local sourcing, build efficient delivery paths and eliminate waste — it represents a frontier in the business of food with great potential.

