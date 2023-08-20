Share Comment on this story Comment

Even if he’s not on stage, as now seems likely, Donald Trump will loom over this week’s Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee. But the focus doesn’t have to be only his legal troubles, his bogus claims about the 2020 election or his latest social media provocation. Fox News’s moderators could do voters a great service by giving some attention to another Trump scandal: The dominant figure of contemporary conservative politics has been oddly evasive about where he stands on the major issues of the day.

One of the biggest, of course, is the right to abortion. Would Trump sign federal restrictions on abortion? He seeks credit from the conservative base for his role in overturning Roe v. Wade, but won’t say where he stands on this question. At least it has been asked, if not answered — unlike many related or adjacent issues.

Some Trump-appointed judges have tried to end the legal availability of mifepristone, raising at least two questions for his Republican rivals: Do they agree with this legal analysis, and would they direct the FDA to reconsider its decision? All Republicans are clearly more comfortable talking about rare late-term abortions than the much more common ones that occur in the first trimester of pregnancy. But a bit of regulatory legerdemain could ban medication abortion — a majority of the abortions that happen in the US — without new legislation.

Would Ron DeSantis do that? Would Tim Scott? Would Trump? Getting the other candidates on the record and debating the issue would be constructive in helping draw out a position from the former president.

There’s a view, of course, that policy is so marginal to the Trump phenomenon that it’s almost absurd to discuss him in these terms. But that’s a mistake. Trump’s reckless personality and his endless scandals are hardly news at this point. To the extent that there are people who haven’t made up their minds about Trump, they need information about something new — not a louder reiteration of the most widely aired critiques.

And to the extent that Trump fans stand by their man, it is largely because they see him as a champion of their interests who is persecuted by their enemies. Talking people out of their perspective — whether to vote for another Republican or to vote to reelect President Joe Biden — requires some engagement with what they understand their interests to be, and how Trump’s views affect them in concrete ways.

The low point of Trump’s political standing, after all, came not during either of his impeachment trials, but when he was trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

As it turned out, a significant minority of Trump voters didn’t like the idea of stinging cuts in Medicaid or broad deregulation of the private health-insurance industry. Does Trump still stand by those policies? Would he try to pass them again? Do Scott and DeSantis, who voted for those bills, still support those ideas?

Nobody in the Republican field wants to talk about this — which is exactly why it would be useful to draw them out. Obviously it’s possible for people to change their minds in response to events. But the repeal of Obamacare was only blocked in 2017 because of the vote of the late Senator John McCain. So whether minds have changed is a critical question to understand the stakes of this election.

Similarly, Republicans like to talk about how they “back the blue” and want the public to believe that a new GOP administration would reverse the recent rise in crime (which, as it will almost certainly not be noted during the debate, began during the Trump presidency). But what does this mean exactly? Every Trump budget request proposed large cuts in federal grants to local police departments, and House Republicans’ calls for across-the-board caps on federal discretionary spending would have the same impact.

Is that something Republicans want to push again, or in their new law-and-order mode do they have a plan to cut spending that avoids that outcome? More broadly, where do the Republican candidates stand on the US’s new fiscal landscape?

The whole GOP blames Biden’s stimulus measures for inflation and higher interest rates, but whether you buy that or not, the fact is that inflation and interest rates are higher than they used to be. What is the best policy response? Trump’s website calls for “lower taxes, bigger paychecks, and more jobs for American workers,” with nothing resembling specifics. How much lower? For whom? And do his rivals for the nomination think that in a higher-rate environment, they need to reduce their tax-cutting ambitions? Be more rigorous about cutting spending? Spending on what?

The idea that Republicans would address these kind of questions in a televised debate feels so fantastical that I’m almost embarrassed to suggest it. But the fact remains that hearing where the various candidates — ideally including the front-runner — stand on specific issues facing the country would be enlightening. And it would certainly be more helpful than hearing them sound off on “weaponization,” the various crimes Trump is charged with, or the 2020 election.

As the presidential campaign proceeds, it will be a constant struggle to retain some focus not only on its splashiest and most outrageous aspects, but also the most banal and concrete stakes. And there’s no time like a debate to get started.

