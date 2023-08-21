Share Comment on this story Comment

The British pound is the best performing G10 currency this year, posting a 5.6% return against the almighty dollar. That, to my mind, is quite surprising considering the economic malaise gripping this rain-sodden island. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight It’s a world-beater for just one reason — the Bank of England’s 14 consecutive interest-rate increases. Or, more accurately, the expectation that the UK central bank will continue with several more increases. Furthermore, it’s likely to be the last major central bank to pause its rate-hiking cycle — and will probably be the last to get around to cutting borrowing costs once inflation is finally subdued.

It’s almost certain that the BOE will deliver a 15th increase at its next meeting on Sept. 21, with more to come if the expectations in sterling money markets are fulfilled. Futures contracts currently anticipate three more 25 basis-point hikes, driving the official rate to a peak of 6% by March.

But there comes a tipping point when a wider interest-rate differential alone cannot support a currency. For outperformance to be sustained, it has to be backed by a strong economy. With UK output flatlining, sterling can hold its ground against other low-growth areas such as the euro zone. But it looks precarious versus the dollar and other currencies backed by discernably stronger economies. Sterling is up 15% versus the yen this year, as the interest-rate differential to the Bank of Japan’s still-negative benchmark has widened. But it’s hard to see the pound maintaining that strength against the yen after Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 6% in the second quarter.

Audrey Childe-Freeman, Bloomberg Intelligence’s chief G10 FX strategist, reckons sterling is in a lose-lose situation. She points out that Commodity Futures Trading Commission data suggests investors who were previously overweight the British currency are starting to sell. Warning flags abound, such as UK 10-year government bond yields hovering around 45 basis points above their US equivalents, and more than 200 basis points higher than German bunds. It’s costing the UK significantly more to finance its £2.3 trillion ($3 trillion) debt, which now exceeds 100% of annual gross domestic product.

It’s the UK’s particularly nasty outlook that threatens to undermine its currency. Higher inflation than most of the developed world is a toxic situation; with service-sector inflation accelerating at a record 7.4% pace, consumer prices are proving hard to restrain. Almost full employment kept the UK economy beetling along throughout the pandemic and the subsequent cost-of-living crisis, but the jobless rate has jumped to 4.2% from 3.8% in just two months. The BOE had not expected unemployment at that level for another year. It’s as if the brick attached to the elastic band is suddenly hurtling toward us.

The BOE’s August policy report highlighted private-sector wage growth needing to be back close to 6% by year-end as a prerequisite for any relaxation of its monetary tightening. Last week’s July labor data showed that measure climbing even further, to 8.2%, making more rate increases a sure thing. Yet the economy is suffering visibly as shown by Friday’s weaker-than-expected July retail sales report — although to be fair it did rain for almost the entire month.

The UK central bank doesn’t anticipate a recession in coming months, but it does acknowledge the risks are mounting. I would wager it is a racing certainty. Bloomberg Economics expects a contraction in gross domestic product in the fourth quarter, with the following three quarters also shrinking for a total decline of 1% in UK GDP in a year. Euro zone growth, meanwhile, is expected to be marginally stronger.

A Wile E. Coyote moment is beckoning for sterling. When the economy does start to turn south it could affect the currency in a number of ways — particularly if it alters the BOE’s rate trajectory. A less hawkish central bank will whip the prop from underneath the pound. Unless something dramatic happens, the UK is headed for a long period of stagflation with little-to-no growth matched with stubborn inflation. The only reason for sterling to hold up in that scenario is if the dollar weakens faster. Hope, though, is never much of a strategy — in life or in currency trading.

