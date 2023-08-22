Share Comment on this story Comment

One thing we can be fairly sure of about Wednesday’s first Republican presidential debate is that Chris Christie will denounce Donald Trump, including calling him a coward for not showing up. Another thing we can be fairly certain of is that Christie is not going to be the Republican nominee for president.

That doesn’t make Christie’s effort pointless.

It’s not clear, as Bloomberg’s Joshua Green reports, whether Chris Christie really thinks he can be president despite some of the worst poll numbers in presidential nomination history, or if he’s simply out for revenge against the former president. The truth is it doesn’t matter as long as he sees bashing Trump as the means of getting whatever it is he’s after. That’s because his party needs some Trump-bashing.

Normally, candidates vying for their party’s nomination would be debating about issues like foreign policy, taxes, immigration, climate change. But as they head into 2024, the Republicans are not a normal party. Instead, issues have taken a back seat as the party decides whether it wants to continue supporting Trump and his lawless assault on the Constitution and democracy. The problem is the process isn’t really built for resolving such things, in part because they’re not open to bargaining and compromise the way most party choices can be.

Consider that right now Republican voters are split between a fanatically pro-Trump group that’s large, but less than half of the party; a small anti-Trump group; and a third group who like the former president, but also like other candidates and could be persuaded to support them. The problem is this group also seems to dislike people attacking Trump and takes those attacks personally. Therefore, candidates who want to win are reluctant to attack the frontrunner, which of course means they’re not likely to gain any ground against him. Any candidate who does take on Trump directly is likely to be so unpopular that his or her criticisms are drowned out.(1)

All of this makes it hard for the party to have a normal debate over its future.

This is where Christie comes in. As the former governor of a big state like New Jersey, he’s guaranteed media attention regardless of his chances of winning. And for whatever reason, he’s willing to not only take on Trump, but make it a key part of his campaign. Enthusiastically. Loudly.

It doesn’t matter that Christie’s far too unpopular among voters — and, as political scientist Seth Masket has noted, not trusted among even the anti-Trump among the party — to win a lot of votes. He’s essentially functioning not really as a potential nominee, but as a party actor eager to push the party in a particular direction.

As the cycle moves along, Christie will have some tough decisions to make, including whether his unpopularity makes him a poor choice to deliver the message — especially if a viable alternative is available. As we get closer to the primaries he’ll have to assess the possibility that he could dilute the anti-Trump vote. And it’s still not clear whether there is a compromise between being a Trump party and not being one. This isn’t like the 2020 Democrats who could nominate a mainstream liberal in Joe Biden while adopting some of the policy positions of runners-up Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Trump is endlessly flexible on policy, but he’s certainly not going to compromise on whether he should be subject to the rule of law and neither are his strongest supporters.

It would be good if Christie and other anti-Trump Republicans started thinking now about how any of that plays out. And it’s not simply about consolidating anti-Trump voters around one candidate. There aren’t nearly enough pure anti-Trump voters to win without adding a lot of Republicans who, for better or worse, find him acceptable.

But that still leaves the Republican Party in desperate need of a loud, and even an obnoxious, anti-Trump protest candidate and Christie is what they have.

(1) Former US Representative Will Hurd demonstrates the downward spiral that anti-Trump candidates risk. The Texan is unpopular because he criticizes Trump, which makes him unlikely to win, which reduces media coverage, which makes him even less likely to win, which further reduces media coverage. The result: He appears to have failed to qualify for the first debate.

