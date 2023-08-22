Share Comment on this story Comment

Remember the job-hopping millennial? “Millennials are a flight risk, making it absolutely vital for organizations to understand how to engage and retain these employees,” polling organization Gallup warned in a 2016 report that did much to establish the belief that employees born from 1981 to 1996 were uniquely averse to sticking around.

Like a lot of other things said about millennials in those days, this was mostly nonsense. Yes, Gallup’s polling found in 2016 that 21% of millennials had changed jobs in the previous year, more than three times the rate of older workers. But younger workers have always changed jobs much more frequently than older ones. The Census Bureau has been asking Americans about switching jobs for almost half a century now, and millennials actually stand out for how little of it they have done relative to previous generations. Still, something did happen in 2021.

By this measure, 2021 was the biggest year for switching jobs in two decades for the 25-to-29 age group, who at the time still consisted entirely of millennials. For 30-to-34-year-olds, also all millennials, it was the biggest since 2006, although the difference from 2017 to 2019 wasn’t big enough to be statistically significant. For the 20-to-24-year-olds, the oldest members of Generation Z in 2021, it was only the biggest since 2018.

These numbers are from the Annual Social and Economic Supplement of the Current Population Survey. The CPS is conducted every month by the US Census Bureau on behalf of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which uses it to determine the unemployment rate and other key labor market metrics. The ASEC consists of additional questions asked in February, March and April that the Census Bureau uses to determine the national poverty rate and median household income, among other things.

As far as I can tell, the job-switching statistics aren’t published regularly by any government agency, but they can be accessed through the Integrated Public Use Microdata Series database maintained by the University of Minnesota’s Institute for Social Research and Data Innovation. The institute puts the “microdata” from Census Bureau and other surveys — every response to every question asked, with some tweaking to protect privacy — into accessible and usable form. I know about the job-switching numbers only because economist Gray Kimbrough, who has been teaching a class at American University on “Telling Stories with IPUMS Data,” has repeatedly posted charts of them on Twitter to make the point that millennials aren’t job hoppers.

Another way of measuring how long people stick with their jobs is through the employee tenure statistics maintained by the BLS, which are derived from yet another set of supplemental CPS questions that have been asked every other January in recent years and intermittently back to 1951. Here’s what median tenure looks like through the decades for the 20-to-24 and 25-to-34 age groups.

There isn’t much of any long-run trend here, but there does seem to be a cyclical pattern. When the unemployment rate is high — and apart from the short-lived spike early in the Covid-19 pandemic, its two post-World War II peaks were in November/December 1982 and October 2009 — median tenure goes up. That’s partly because those with jobs have fewer opportunities to switch and more reason to hold on to what they’ve got, but it’s also because only people with jobs at the time of the survey are being counted. During recessions, those on the fringes of the labor market, who are most likely to be hopping from one short-lived job to another, tend not to be employed.

The job-switching statistics from the first chart are more inclusive, in that they count everyone who had a job in the previous year, even if only briefly. A college student who had a job the previous summer but wasn’t employed in January would show up in the job-switching numbers but not the job tenure numbers, and the big increases from the 1980s through the mid-2010s in the percentage of young adults enrolled in college (and thus perhaps less likely to be working in multiple jobs over the course of the year) might help explain why the first chart shows such big changes over that period for 20-to-24-year-olds and the second does not. I also wondered whether the college attendance increase might be affecting the job-switching numbers for those a little older than that — maybe college graduates are less prone to switch jobs than others. But no, in most years those with college degrees have been more footloose than those without, and the long-run trajectory for both groups is pretty similar.

The significance of the 2021 leap — or lack thereof — will become clearer as more years of data roll in. It was a pretty weird year and may not be a harbinger. In general, though, the statistics seem to indicate that job turnover is less a character trait of a particular generation than a product of the labor market into which young adults come of age. For most of the first two decades of the 20th century, labor demand was weak and the supply of young adults historically large. Now, with most millennials older than 30, those conditions may be reversing. Get ready for the job-hopping zoomer.

Justin Fox is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business, economics and other topics involving charts. A former editor and writer at the Harvard Business Review, Time and Fortune, he is author of “The Myth of the Rational Market.”

