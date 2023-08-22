Share Comment on this story Comment

Candidates gunning to be the Republican Party nominee to run for US president in 2024 are pledging to step up America’s economic confrontation with China. Some of them have a common refrain: ending what’s known as Permanent Normal Trade Relations, or PNTR, with China. The idea is to reverse the decline of manufacturing in the US as it shifted to China following its 2001 entry into the World Trade Organization. There’s a long history of US politicians threatening to revoke China’s preferred trading status but, so far, no president has pulled the trigger.

1) What are Permanent Normal Trade Relations?

PNTR is a legal status that provides US trade partners with the same advantages offered to WTO members. In practice, it reduces the cost of imported goods and provides greater certainty for US businesses to invest abroad. US trade law dating back to 1974 established two tariff rates for all imported goods. The first sets lower, non-discriminatory tariffs for WTO countries and the second sets higher, discriminatory duties for other nations. After China agreed to join the WTO, the US passed the Normal Trade Relations for the People’s Republic of China Act. That permanently gave favorable market access to China, cutting or eliminated duties on Chinese imports — such as smartphones, where the duty fell to 0% from 35%. PNTR can be revoked by Congress and the president together, as was done to Russia in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine.

2) Who is calling for the end of China’s PNTR?

Three of former President Donald Trump’s challengers for the Republican nomination — former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley — say they will push Congress to revoke China’s PNTR status. A group of Republican senators, including Tom Cotton, Rick Scott and J.D. Vance have already introduced legislation to strip China of its favorable trade treatment. Trump’s former trade chief, Robert Lighthizer, who is assisting with Trump’s 2024 campaign, also supports an end to China’s PNTR status. President Joe Biden and his administration haven’t weighed in on the issue.

3. How likely is this to happen?

It’s a low-odds scenario because the US has such a substantial trade relationship with China and the business community would largely oppose ripping it up. With bilateral trade at all-time record, revoking China’s PNTR status would result in an economic earthquake for US consumers, companies and the 1.1 million American jobs that support exports, manufacturing, logistics and services related to trade with China. At the same time, the idea is gaining steam as tensions grow with China and lawmakers in both parties press for a stronger stance against Beijing. Over the past two decades, US lawmakers from both parties have threatened to repeal China’s PNTR status, including a failed attempt in 2005 led by Senator Bernie Sanders.

4. Isn’t there already a trade war with China?

Yes. Biden has maintained his predecessor’s tariffs on about $200 billion in Chinese imports, and set new restrictions on sensitive semiconductor technology and limits on outbound investment in China. The US has also banned imports from China’s crown-jewel telecommunications equipment maker, Huawei Technologies Co. Still, the administration insists it wants to “de-risk” relations with China, not “decouple” entirely from the US’s largest trading partner. But US lawmakers from across the political spectrum are eager to tap into the anxiety among so-called swing-state voters in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Wisconsin who blame China for their economic malaise. So, while it seems unthinkable to revoke China’s PNTR benefits, presidential candidates say they’re willing to amplify the US-China trade conflict despite the huge economic costs.

