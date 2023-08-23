Kohl's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $58 million.
The department store operator posted revenue of $3.9 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
Kohl’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.70 per share.
