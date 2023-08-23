Share Comment on this story Comment

Here’s a business to light up the eyes of the most jaded post-Covid investor: wider profit margins than Apple Inc., faster revenue growth than Starbucks Corp., higher return on assets than Shell Plc. The only drawback is that you may have to forgo the esteem of your fellow citizens. But everything comes at a price.

No, we’re not talking about investment banking (not exactly). Or even loan-sharking. Forget designing semiconductors for the AI boom, finding the next breakthrough in medical science or solving the climate crisis. An easier and more fail-safe route to riches is running car parks, if the performance of Parkingeye Ltd, part-owned by Macquarie Group, is anything to go by.

Parkingeye, based near Chorley in the northwest of England, made a profit of £6.8 million ($8.7 million) on revenue that rose 26% to £39.4 million in 2021, according to accounts filed with the UK’s Companies House. (The company hasn’t reported results for 2022 yet.) Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of £16.1 million equate to a margin of 40.8%. Apple, the world’s biggest company by market value, had an adjusted Ebitda margin of 33.6% in the year through September 2022. Parkingeye’s return on assets was more than 12%; the average last year for leading US and British companies (on the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 indexes) was less than 8%.

British outsourcing company Capita Plc sold Parkingeye to a Macquarie vehicle and funds advised by MML Capital Partners for £235 million in 2018. In the UK, the Sydney-based investment bank is best known as the former owner of Thames Water Ltd., the troubled utility whose leverage and poor performance prompted the government to draw up contingency plans this year for its possible collapse (Macquarie, which exited its investment in 2017, has defended its stewardship of the company). The Australian investor’s ability to extract profits from infrastructure assets while leaving users less than wholly satisfied earned it the title of the “vampire kangaroo” from British media, an Antipodean adaption of the “vampire squid” label once memorably applied to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Not all car-park operators are as fabulously profitable as Parkingeye. National Car Parks Ltd., also once a Macquarie investment, posted an operating loss of £8.4 million in the year through September on revenue of £173 million. Apcoa Parking Ltd. had normalized Ebitda last year of $4.4 million — less than a third of Parkingeye’s, on more than double the revenue. Q-Park Ltd. posted a £20.7 million loss for 2021 on revenue of £66 million. Admittedly, Parkingeye’s 2021 revenue growth was mostly a function of the pandemic-depressed base of comparison, but it has broadly maintained its spectacular profitability. What, then, is the secret sauce behind these exceptional returns?

A clue comes from consumer website Trustpilot, where Parkingeye has a 1.1-star rating out of a possible five. “Robbing scum,” “corrupt,” “rapacious,” “highway men,” “scammers,” “bottom-feeding parasites,” “disgusting” and “unethical and disgraceful” is a representative sample of recent comments from among more than 2,000 reviews. Arguably, you wouldn’t expect car-park operators to score well. They’re in the mundane business of allowing you to leave your car on a patch of concrete — and penalizing you if you overstay. Yet it’s notable how much worse Parkingeye does than some of its competitors. NCP has a 2.3-star rating on Trustpilot, and Q-Park gets 2.1 stars. Apcoa, part of a group owned by New York-based private equity firm Centerbridge Partners, is the consumer darling, with 4 stars.

The reason Parkingeye arouses such antipathy is what might be called an aggressive approach to revenue generation. The number of vehicles on the road in England rose about 17% in the 15 years through 2022, government data show. Over the same period, the number of vehicle-information requests by parking-management companies to the government’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency — a proxy for parking surcharges — jumped more than 30-fold.

So what, some might say. Management companies are paid to make sure things run smoothly, and tickets are a legitimate tool to deter inconsiderate behavior, prevent congestion and ensure spaces are being used by the visitors they’re meant for. “Parking charges are not just handed out for the sake of handing them out,” Parkingeye says on its website. “They are intended to protect the businesses and services that rely on the car parks they are in effect on.”

That’s not the whole story, though. A more candid assessment comes from the strategic report in Parkingeye’s results filing: “The company earns most of its revenue from the issue of parking charge notices (PCNs) to the small proportion of motorists who breach the site owner’s parking conditions.”

In other words, parking tickets aren’t a weapon deployed reluctantly to deter rogue parkers. They are the business model. A company that makes most of its money from issuing parking tickets has an incentive to issue as many as possible, and to reject as many appeals as it can.

And this, it seems, is what we see in practice. Parkingeye has featured in multiple British media reports as the biggest requester of DVLA data, which it needs to send vehicle owners their bill. The company bought 1.8 million records in the year through March 2022, according to the Independent, or about 21% of the total. Meanwhile, a common complaint of the 1-star reviews on Trustpilot is that the company’s appeals process is a sham.

If you’re wondering by this point whether your correspondent has a dog in this fight, the answer is yes. My own experience with Parkingeye involved a night-time visit with a sick child last month to the accident and emergency department of Barnet Hospital in north London. I parked at 1:19 a.m. and paid for four hours. My child wasn’t discharged until after 5 a.m. and I left the car park at 5:42 a.m., 23 minutes after the paid time expired.

A parking charge notice arrived from Parkingeye several days later, demanding £100 in large white-on-black lettering, to be reduced to £60 if payment was made within 14 days. I appealed. Parkingeye says it has “a specialist team ready to review your case”; my own impression of the process tallies with that of the Trustpilot reviewers. There is no discernable sign that a human being has ever looked at my explanation. I have received multiple identical emails, none signed by an individual. My appeal was rejected. I am now appealing through Parking on Private Land Appeals, or Popla, an industry-funded ombudsman that has itself attracted plenty of skepticism. Popla refused almost three-quarters of the 56,386 appeals on which it made a decision in the year through September.



The government has issued guidelines on how National Health Service car parks should operate. These state that additional charges “should only be imposed where reasonable and should be waived when overstaying is beyond the driver’s control,” such as when treatment takes longer than planned. This seems like simple common sense. Most people driving to the hospital in an emergency have no idea of how long they will be there.

The (voluntary) guidelines say that NHS trusts should consider installing “pay on exit” or similar systems — commonly used elsewhere in the UK. Good idea! Instead, Parkingeye’s approach forces visitors to estimate how much time they require when they enter. Needless to say, this system is far more likely to generate those punitive surcharges. The use of such methods at hospitals, where there are vulnerable users, is particularly questionable. The company declined to disclose details of its hospital operations. Parkingeye “operates responsibly and fairly whilst pioneering best practice throughout the sector,” it said in an emailed statement.

It’s clear this is a systemic issue that goes beyond the modus operandi of one company. Britain has hundreds of car-park operators and some of the most predatory behavior can be found among smaller companies.

The government has recognized the problem, and introduced a code of practice last year that has been temporarily stalled by (you guessed it) industry resistance. The ministerial foreword reads in parts like a 1-star Trustpilot review. Private firms often adopt “a labyrinthine system of misleading and confusing signage, opaque appeals services, aggressive debt collection and unreasonable fees designed to extort money from motorists,” wrote Neil O’Brien, then-parliamentary undersecretary for Levelling Up, the Union and Constitution.

The returns of companies such as Parkingeye are the tell that points to excessive value extraction. Car-park managers supply no added value or technological marvel to rival the iPhone; their contribution to human progress is automatic number-plate recognition. For such a basic business to be more profitable than one of the most innovative companies in history suggests something is askew. The UK’s code of practice can’t come into force soon enough. It’s time for that giant sucking sound to stop.

