Although the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential contest won't include Donald Trump, he will loom over it, given the large lead he holds in the polls and the long shadow he casts over the party. Trump's decision to skip the proceedings may harm television ratings, but it should benefit voters by giving other candidates more time to air their views.What they say will affect more than their own electoral prospects; it could help shape the future of American democracy.With a little over a year until the next election, the Republican Party is at a crossroads — not over its policies, but over its identity. One route continues down the path of Trumpism. This is the path of division, recklessness and contempt for the rule of law, as exemplified by Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election. The other route leads back to the principles enshrined in the party's first nominating convention, in 1856. Amid talk of secession and civil war, the assembled delegates dedicated themselves to preserving national unity, especially through "the maintenance of the principles promulgated in the Declaration of Independence, and embodied in the Federal Constitution," as the party platform read. At tonight's debate, in addition to introducing themselves and their views, the candidates should reveal which route they'd take.As a start, they should explain whether they think Trump's bid to hold onto power was constitutionally defensible. That question is separate from whether his conduct was criminal (as state and federal prosecutors have recently charged) and from whether bringing such charges was politically wise. People of good faith can disagree on both. The crucial question that should be put to the candidates is whether Trump's post-election scheming deserves condemnation and repudiation as a matter of principle.Better yet: Those on stage should be asked if they'll pledge to abide by the results of the next election, win or lose. (Trump refused to make that commitment in 2020, which proved to be one of the most honest acts of his presidency.)Don't get your hopes up. Almost every contender in the race seems to be calculating that Trump's candidacy will implode of its own accord — and that they can win over his voters so long as they avoid criticizing the man himself. With every fresh indictment of the former president — four so far this year — that strategy surely sounded more logical. By now, though, it should be clear that this is wishful thinking. Trump's polling among Republicans has hardly budged. Despite being charged with dozens of felonies, he shows no signs of quitting. Unless the party rejects him firmly, it's setting a course for electoral disaster. More than half the country has vowed never to vote for Trump. Polling analysis — not to mention recent history — suggests that he'll be a plague on down-ballot Republicans, and could well hand Democrats unified control of the government.So here's one more question for the candidates, and for the broader party: Do they understand self-interest?