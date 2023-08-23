Share Comment on this story Comment

Two monumental developments happened within the US this month: Hip-Hop turned 50 and Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time. It might seem like these events have nothing to do with each other. But we can’t reflect on hip-hop’s cultural significance without acknowledging how the genre has lauded the presumptive wealth and persona of the former president. It’s also a place where anti-progressive politics has thrived.

Although thought-provoking storytelling has always been a part of hip-hop, the culture also embraced capitalism in its early years. The genre gained widespread popularity in the same decade that Trump became a celebrity because of his wealth. In American culture, he was the gold standard of business, so when some rap artists became commercially successful, they wanted to align themselves with that piece of the American Dream.

Trump became a symbolic and even aspirational figure among many within hip-hop. While he wasn’t a “rags to riches” story, his wealth and ostentation were enviable for many, especially for those who lived and rapped about living on the margins.

Between the 1990s and 2000s, it was common for rap songs to mention or reference Trump in affirming ways, but a 1989 Ice-T record called “My Word is Bond” was among the earliest examples. On the track, rapper Donald D absurdly brags about hanging out with Trump after hanging out at the White House. (Notably, Ice-T became a vocal critic of Trump during his presidency.)

The lyrics were a foreshadow — and not just because of the mention of the White House. It also showed how Trump could get a pass despite promoting racist policies. Just a few months before the song was released, he placed ads in several newspapers calling for reinstating the death penalty so that the Central Park Five — Black and Latino teenagers who were wrongly convicted of raping a White woman — could be executed.

Twenty-five years later, when Trump became a presidential candidate, Kanye West was among his most well-known supporters and proudly wore the red “Make America Great Again” hat during a bizarre White House meeting. And although Trump made a mockery of the presidency and used inflammatory rhetoric about the very communities in which hip-hop arose, a handful of rappers publicly showed him support during his 2020 re-election bid.

Trump’s perceived wealth was only part of why many rappers ignored his problematic behavior. He also had power and gave the impression that he lived by an anti-establishment playbook.

When Black and Jewish people weren’t allowed in most Palm Beach clubs, he opened up Mar-a-Lago to them. Of course, it was so that he could cash in on the wider membership, but it also benefited those seeking access to formerly segregated spaces. Some rappers now had access to a lifestyle that had been out of reach (no matter how much money they made). Trump further endeared himself to parts of the hip-hop community while he was in the Oval Office when he pardoned Kodak Black — who affectionately calls him “Uncle Trump” — and Lil Wayne.

Looking at this history, it almost seems like a natural progression for Trevian Kutti, Kanye West’s former publicist, to be charged in Georgia alongside Trump. Kutti allegedly plotted to pressure a Fulton County election worker to falsely admit voter fraud. Her name appearing alongside others in the indictment symbolizes how parts of the hip-hop industry have latched on to the Republican Party and right-leaning views more generally.

This is not to say that conservatism within hip-hop is new.

Over the years, my undergraduate and graduate courses, such as “Hip-Hop and the Politics of Representation” and “Gender and Hip-Hop,” have been opportunities to teach about a culture that I loved while critically examining its values. The denigration and devaluation of women and girls top the list. It’s evident in the legacies of people from Dr. Dre, unscathed by his admission of brutally assaulting groundbreaking hip-hop journalist Dee Barnes in 1991, to Tory Lanez, who received an outpouring of support after shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

As early as the late 1980s and early 1990s, hip-hop’s approach to gender and sex were being called out by pioneering music journalists such as dream hampton, Joan Morgan, Raquel Cepeda, Kierna Mayo and Kate Ferguson.

Despite women like Sylvia Robinson, Cindy Campbell, Sha-Rock, Roxanne Shanté, the Dynamic Rockers or Lady Pink being pioneers and architects of all facets of hip-hop culture, from production to b-girling to graffiti, too often women and girls are presented as footnotes or iconic exceptions within a boy’s club.

We still need docuseries like Netflix’s Ladies First to reclaim the roots and routes of hip-hop culture that don’t render women and girls as peripheral figures, and that call out the sexism and misogyny that undergirds this erasure.

And we cannot discuss the acceptance of anti-progressive ideology within the genre without reflecting on how it has imbibed and perpetuated the homophobia that is all too common in the US. Even powerful and legendary songs like 1982’s “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, which pointedly addressed poverty and economic injustice in marginalized communities, include homophobic lyrics and anti-gay slurs.

While hip-hop and the US more broadly have become less hostile towards LGBTQIA+ communities, a 2021 onstage rant from rap artist Da Baby and numerous recent anti-LGBTQIA bills across the country reveal the ongoing reality of the resilience of regressive and harmful beliefs.

As we look back at the creativity and ingenuity of hip-hop, it warrants all the celebration we are witnessing for its 50th birthday. Undeniably, it has been a unique space for exploring issues such as police brutality, domestic violence, White supremacy, and, more recently, homophobia. But “keeping it real” is a key part of hip-hop’s ethos, and to ignore its history with Trump and where it continues to fall short of its radical potential is a vital misstep in this meaningful commemoration.

Treva B. Lindsey is an author and professor of women’s studies at Ohio State University.

