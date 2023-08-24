Share Comment on this story Comment

Being a middle man in the world of digital payments is “a good business to be in,” wrote a pair of former SWIFT executives in their 2021 book The Pay Off. Processors shuffle money from A to B on behalf of merchants, take 1%-3% off the top, and keep whatever’s left after banks and card issuers get their cut. “Sometimes the best ideas really are the simplest,” they concluded.

Somewhere along the way, though, these simple ideas became repackaged as sexy and sophisticated —and painfully overvalued. Fintech darlings from Adyen NV to PayPal Holdings Inc. to Block Inc., valued more highly than the average European bank, have fallen over 70% from August 2021, as the reality of slowing e-commerce growth after the pandemic and inflationary pressures on merchants set in. Adyen, one of Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation fintech picks, has had a brutal hit, its shares down 50% in the space of one week, wiping around $25 billion off its market capitalization.

These firms are hardly business failures, and they’ve developed a lot of genuinely clever tech to improve choice and simplify digital payments. But revenue expectations and valuations have been too optimistic in a sector that’s still ultimately a volume play. Adyen’s recent results clearly show growth is still there, but the mismatch between an increase in the value of total payments processed of “only” 23% in the first half of 2023 (down from around 40% a year earlier) and a valuation worthy of Amazon.com Inc. was enough to send investors to the exits.

The temptation now is to assume the worst is over. ARK is buying Adyen again, perhaps with a view to lowering the cost of its investment so far (which on a per-share basis is still estimated at double the current stock price, according to Bloomberg data). Analysts are broadly upbeat on the stock, with a target price implying a return potential of almost 50% from here over the next 12 months. The structural shift to digital payments is still ongoing, optimists say, and the competitive advantage will still ultimately lie with whoever has the best tech platform.

But there is a risk of disappointment here too. There’s a good chance competitive pressures and the impact of inflation aren’t just a passing thing — they might indicate a market that’s already become more commoditized than investors imagine. Reports of PayPal’s BrainTree competing aggressively in North America have made fintech’s disruptors look somewhat vulnerable themselves. Even unlisted Stripe, whose elegant seven lines of code revolutionized payments processing and made billionaires of its co-founders, has almost halved its private-market valuation to $50 billion and cut staff — much to the chagrin of its Irish state backers. It may find its IPO plans have to be shelved longer than thought.

In a market of potential price wars, are once-feted startups the best place to be? Fintech investor Peter Lugli, writing in a blog post in April, suggested the likes of Stripe, Adyen and others were skating to “where the puck is,” rather than its more disruptive destination. Maybe a Big Tech firm like Apple Inc. has the edge either in coming up with a novel piece of payments tech or a model that charges merchants less. In the meantime, even after its recent fall, Adyen’s stock isn’t exactly cheap: It trades on a forward P/E of 40, the highest in its peer group. With the company not interested in chasing volume at the expense of price, a lot still has to go right.

Hype can be a dangerous thing — let’s not forget that one of the most spectacular corporate collapses in recent memory, Wirecard AG, was a payments stock. A proverbial bucket of cold water will do the sector a world of good, though the results might not be what Cathie Wood expects.

