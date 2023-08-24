Share Comment on this story Comment

Soon after former President Donald Trump and former Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson mutually bemoaned the demise of television and their distaste for Fox during a Wednesday evening roadshow, they knuckled down to discuss the most salient policy issue of the day: whether or not the sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein had been murdered in jail.

“Look, I’m not a conspiracy person at all,” Carlson allowed while floating conspiracies about Epstein’s death. And so went the rest of the event, prerecorded and streamed on social media.

Trump’s 46-minute carnival act with Carlson, staged primarily to bigfoot a nationally televised Republican Party debate, was a caustic and shambolic rant. Carlson, who once told his Fox colleagues that he hated the former president “passionately,” didn’t interview Trump. He teed up softball questions, many of them just as eccentric and unhinged as his guest, and then sat back and observed. He giggled, guffawed and didn’t contradict — a frat boy helping Trump haze an entire country.

For all of the flotsam their bromance produced, both men were also floating unsettling messages about what the Trump era has unleashed and what Trump’s second White House tour might involve. So, like all of Trump’s performances, no matter how ridiculous, his dance with Carlson contained revealing glimpses of possible conflagrations and his own intentions.

“It started with protests against you, massive protests, organized protests by the left, and then it moved to impeachment, twice, and now indictment,” Carlson observed. “I mean the next stage is violence. Are you worried that they’re going to try and kill you? Why wouldn’t they try and kill you?”

Trump didn’t get around to providing a straight answer to that other than describing his critics as “animals.” So Carlson revisited the question later.

“Indictment is not working. Your poll numbers went up,” he noted. “So what’s next after trying to put you in prison for the rest of your life. That’s not working. So, like, don’t they have to kill you now?”

Trump didn’t really bite on that one, either, other than to say the indictments he faces are “all bullshit.” So Carlson circled back yet again, near the very end of the puppet show.

“Do you think we’re moving towards civil war?” he asked.

Trump weighed in on that question, gushing about all of the “love and unity” he saw on display when a mob engaged in a violent, deadly siege of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He suggested the same sentiments remain alive and well.

“There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen; there’s a level of hatred I’ve never seen,” Trump noted. “And that’s probably a bad combination.”

“That is a bad combination,” Carlson agreed.

Both men’s stock in trade, of course, has been stoking passion and hatred to fatten their egos, influence and wallets. But they weren’t convening to self-assess or take responsibility. They were there to distract.

Trump, despite facing four criminal indictments, is likely to be the Republican presidential nominee next year because he embodies and gives voice to his most avid supporters’ aspirations and resentments — their passions and their hatreds. Everything else they can forgive.

The rest of Trump and Carlson’s time together was essentially pixie dust. They ridiculed the other Republican presidential candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence. They castigated former Attorney General William Barr for failing to investigate what Trump continues to call election fraud. They detoured into an odd mishmash about China and the Panama Canal and a fact-free slagging of electric vehicles. Trump indulged in a stream-of-consciousness fantasy about tariffs and washing machines. He said his top priority as president would be “border,” so he could stop the inflow of Latin American “criminals.”

Trump and Carlson agreed that President Joe Biden is unsuited for a second term because he doesn’t look athletic enough.

“Skinny legs,” Carlson observed.

“He looks horrible at the beach,” Trump concurred. “Plus the beach doesn’t represent what a president is supposed to be doing. He’s supposed to be working.” (Trump spent about 300 days at the golf course during his presidency.)

When Carlson asked how Trump would keep the FBI and CIA “under control” as president, he suggested he would fire anyone who got in his way, invoking the time he sacked former FBI Director James Comey.

Carlson was also in awe of Trump’s resilience.

“How do you get indicted, you know, every week and stay cheerful?” he asked the former president.

“It’s a lot easier because I’m so high in the polls. Because it means the people get it,” Trump responded. “The people see it’s a fraud.”

The obvious lesson there should be that simply not doing things that get you indicted might make life more cheerful. But that wasn’t in Wednesday night’s script. Instead, the conversation ended on a perfunctory note. Carlson had to jet off to cozy up to yet another autocrat, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

For his part, Trump is headed to Georgia on Thursday to surrender to local law enforcement officials on criminal charges that he tried to sabotage the 2020 election results in the state.

