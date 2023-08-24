Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $200.4 million.
The discount retailer posted revenue of $7.33 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.22 billion.
For the current quarter ending in October, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.77 billion.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.78 to $6.08 per share, with revenue ranging from $30.6 billion to $30.9 billion.
