Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $200.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $7.33 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.77 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.78 to $6.08 per share, with revenue ranging from $30.6 billion to $30.9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR