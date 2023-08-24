Share Comment on this story Comment

Renting in London has always been expensive but a chronic lack of available properties is driving costs up much faster than wages are rising. The return-to-office dynamic is steadily winning over work-from-home. As showing up at the desk more often is increasingly required, a long commute, amid rolling train strikes, becomes a lot less idyllic, driving workers who moved out during the pandemic to return to the capital. While more public housing is sorely needed, it’s in the private sector where there needs to be much, much more building.

Office for National Statistics data show annual UK rents rose by 5.3% in July, with London at a record 5.5%. But this measures all rents, including existing tenants, and is skewed by longer-term renewals that typically rise at a slower pace, if at all. The gauge for new tenancies is running at least twice as hot, according to the three private-sector measures the ONS monitors. Private-sector wage growth may be the major concern for the Bank of England, but even at a record pace of 8.2% it’s still not matching rental increases for many salaried workers.

All three of my children are in the process of trying to become tenants in London, so I’m experiencing first-hand how much rents are flying up. In some hotspots such as Clapham, which are popular with recent graduates, rents have risen by more than a third since the pandemic lockdown ended.

The opening gambit is now £1,000 ($1,275) per bedroom per month , but many have to pay even more. Some 27% of London properties are rented, above the national average of 19%, so it’s the largest letting market by both value and volume. The average Greater London monthly rent is now more than £2,100, according to property specialist Homelet’s rental index. That’s up 13% in the past year, with only Scotland facing even fiercer inflation of near 16%. Across the UK, the average rent is now £1,250 a month, a rise of more than 10% since last summer. Unfortunately, the dilemma for many would-be buyers is that they’re forced into staying in increasingly expensive rental property, unable to save sufficient funds for a deposit on a home of their own.

Some 43% of renters surveyed by the ONS say they’re having difficulties affording higher payments. Propertymark, an estate agent industry body, reports that rental arrears per member branch doubled to 6% in July from February. It also notes that the number of inquiries from prospective tenants has jumped by nearly 40% in the past year, outstripping available properties by a ratio of 15-to-1. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ July report shows agents’ expectations for future rent increases at its highest reading ever at a net positive balance of 64%. Meanwhile, the number of rental listings is falling, echoing the number of new buy-to-let mortgages ebbing to the lowest since 2013. So demand is red hot as supply drops away.

Net immigration into the UK last year was the highest for 30 years at more than 600,000, with a large number relocating from Ukraine and Hong Kong. This is having an outsized effect on London, the destination of choice for many wealthier migrants. According to Capital Economics, a research consultancy, typically 80% of immigrants rent in the private sector. They estimate the influx may have contributed as much as 7% to the increase in rents.

Capital Economics estimates that the mortgage costs of a fifth of all buy-to-let homes exceed the rental income. Mortgage arrears for landlords rose by 60% in the second quarter compared with the same period last year, although from a very low base.

Many professional lettors operate on a high loan-to-value model, often relying on interest-only loans with little-to-no capital repayment. As property values have risen, they’ve increased mortgage sizes, in effect releasing home equity that’s often recycled into deposits on additional properties. That game is over — but getting out of it comes with a large potential capital-gains tax bill. Many, as is increasingly evident, will just take that tax hit to depart the sector as it is no longer profitable. The alternative for those committed to the long run is operating on much slimmer margins, or even at a loss for the time being.

The shortage of homes in the UK is extreme. According to the Centre for Cities think tank, there is an undersupply of some 4 million dwellings — a backlog that would take half a century of construction to catch up to European levels. The situation is even worse in London with a shortfall of nearly half a million, or 14 years of construction at recent sluggish homebuilding rates, according to Capital Economics. And it’s not just the number of abodes that matters but the variety and location.

Capital Economics Senior Economist Andrew Wishart expects rents to increase at twice the rate of the last decade in the coming years. The fundamental problem of under-supply is only going to further ratchet up the misery. Government reforms, planning restrictions and higher taxation have exacerbated an already acute problem. Generation Rent may not have a stake in the housing market yet — but it does have a vote. Britain’s housing crisis may play a role in which party wins the next election.

