Vivek Ramaswamy’s policy proposals and how they would transform the U.S.

Raise the voting age to 25, with a new citizenship test

Perhaps Ramaswamy’s most distinctive idea is to raise the voting age from 18 to 25 through an amendment to the Constitution. He would allow people in this age group to vote, however, if they serve in the military, work in “first response services” (for instance, as a police officer or fighter) or pass the civics test that is required of citizens seeking naturalization.

Ramaswamy characterizes this drastic proposal as essential to reverse what he characterizes as a lack of civic pride among young people in the United States.

“Voting is more than a physical act. It is the expression of a duty we bear as citizens. Serving your nation, knowing something about your nation, or at least living in your nation for a short time as an adult isn’t too much to ask,” his website states. “Our lost civic pride won’t reappear automatically. Reviving it will require boldness.”'

Advertisement

Yet some critics say Ramaswamy’s proposal, if enacted, could have the opposite of its intended effect, by making young people even more detached from politics. Roughly 9 percent of the population — or more than 20 million people — are between the ages of 18 and 25 and could lose the right to vote under this proposal. Several hundred thousand of them are also in the military.

Ramaswamy’s plan would amount to the biggest reduction in the U.S. franchise since the Ku Klux Klan created barriers at the polls to prevent Black Americans from voting after the Reconstruction era, said Svante Myrick, president of People for the American Way, a left-leaning nonprofit that promotes wider access to the ballot. “Vivek should just be honest about what he’s trying to achieve and why: He thinks that lower turnout improves Republican odds,” Myrick said.