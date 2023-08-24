Share Comment on this story Comment

Xavier Niel has pulled off a stunning coup by thwarting Liontrust Asset Management Plc’s rescue of Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG. His risky turnaround plan is now the only option for the firm, which is sure to test his financial commitment. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The immediate question is how long GAM can survive now that its shareholders have spurned London-based Liontrust. It’s running out of cash and the board had warned its status as a going concern is in doubt. GAM this week cautioned it needs more than 100 million francs ($114 million) over the “immediate foreseeable future” to pay for a restructuring and honor existing liabilities — including a 10 million-franc loan repayment to its failed suitor.

Niel’s “NewGAMe” partnership, a tie-up between his personal investment vehicle and Swiss wealth manager Bruellan SA, is offering to inject cash via a 25 million-franc convertible bond and a 20-million-franc loan, conditional on controlling the board. Who knows how much GAM really needs? But there’s no other option for avoiding a liquidity crunch, hence GAM’s board is talking to NewGAMe about finding a way forward.

There should be little doubt Niel et al have the financial resources GAM requires — the question is whether they’re willing to pay. One of the puzzles in this battle was their reluctance to make a simple cash bid that would have trumped Liontrust, whose all-share offer was worth only 107 million francs when it was announced. Instead, having bought a near-10% stake in the market, they subsequently made an offer capped at 18% of GAM’s shares.

After killing off a viable rescue plan in the form of the Liontrust deal, Niel must follow through. He has claimed GAM has phoenix-like potential. The numbers here may be small, but the situation is high profile and his credibility will suffer if he doesn’t deliver.

It’s hard to see GAM’s board and leadership staying on, given the acrimonious battle between the two sides. The trickier issue is what happens to GAM’s fund managers. They publicly backed Liontrust. Niel and pals want to shift GAM’s center of gravity back to Switzerland, cut costs and do more in domestic wealth management. Fund management is a people business; this is not going to be an easy situation to get a grip on.

The skepticism is in the stock price. GAM shares trading at just under 50 cents, roughly half their value at the beginning of this year, carry little more than option value, and that’s with the support of the NewGAMe partial offer.

How could the majority of GAM shareholders decide this uncertain future was better than a clean takeover? Perhaps having already lost so much (the stock price was over 20 francs in 2015), they were past caring and felt Niel was worth a punt. The terms of the UK bid were also grating: GAM shareholders would receive a stake in the combined business well below their contribution to total assets under management. And Liontrust’s share price reacted badly to the deal, dragging down the value of the all-share offer and hampering Liontrust’s ability to sweeten the terms.

Don’t expect Liontrust to hazard another acquisition in a hurry. It’s been badly burnt by this saga. With GAM shareholders including Swiss retail investors and funds that are likely precluded from holding UK stocks, the bidder needed to get momentum going quickly. A decision to make the deal conditional on GAM disposing of one of its businesses looks to have been a tactical error. That was unconventional and lengthened the takeover timetable, giving a pretext and a runway for an activist assault.

Niel’s was a scrappy and odd campaign. GAM investors faced an unappealing choice between a cheap takeover and a vague and seemingly underfunded turnaround plan. The entrepreneur also recently missed out on a deal for French grocer Casino Guichard Perrachon SA. Still, having also torpedoed Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE’s 2020 rights offer, Niel’s credentials as a winning activist are enhanced all the same. He and his team just have to show they can actually make this deeply troubled business succeed.

