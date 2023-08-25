132-acre Va. horse farm for sale for nearly $7.5 million

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The manor house at Rockburn Farm in Marshall, Va., has been expanded and renovated repeatedly over hundreds of years, and it was rebuilt completely after a fire during the Civil War destroyed everything but a stone wall bearing the year 1828. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The Glascock family, prominent Virginia landowners, bought the property in 1771 and, in the late 1820s, built the two-story frame house that burned during the war. The date and cause of the fire — as well as other historical details of the estate — are unclear. But the National Register of Historic Places reports that Rockburn Farm provided a “safe house” and a meeting place for Confederate cavalry commanded by Col. John S. Mosby.

The oldest remaining section of the house was built in 1867. It was a one-and-a-half-story stone building that later was raised to a full two stories. The Glascock family graveyard is near one of the barns on the property.

John S. Phipps, son of Henry Phipps (a partner of Andrew Carnegie’s in the steel industry), began to purchase large tracts of land in the region, amassing over 2,500 acres. His son Hubert bought Rockburn Farm in 1930.

Hubert B. Phipps was editor and publisher of Virginia newspapers including the Fauquier Democrat and the Loudoun Times-Mirror. In his free time, he bred race horses and raised cattle at Rockburn Farm. And he expanded the house in the 1950s, adding a two-story stone wing with a mansard roof, a white stucco entrance hall and an English Regency-style facade, according to real estate agent Cricket Bedford.

The current owner, Mia Glickman, bought the house in 1997 and launched further renovations, including removing walls to “improve the flow [the visual relationship between interior spaces] and proportions on the ground level,” Bedford said. Glickman also added custom cased windows and pocket doors, enlarged the kitchen and added a circular driveway at the front of the house, Bedford said. Many historical details, including original fireplaces, were left intact.

Bedford remarked on “how old this house is” and on its “many owners.” “But its integrity is being left intact,” she said. “Its vernacular is that of a true Virginia hunt country home.”

The property, now on the market for $7.45 million, has a three-story main house with a finished lower level, and there are several other structures. The foyer in the main house has a skylight and leads to a library and a dining room, each with a fireplace and access to a large portico with stairs leading to the yard. The kitchen, breakfast area and mud room have access to a porch that connects to a one-bedroom apartment otherwise detached from the main house.

Off a curved hallway on the main house’s main level, a sunroom overlooks the yard. The hall leads to a sitting room, or office, and an oversize formal living room where Phipps once hosted lavish parties.

The second floor has a primary bedroom suite with two full bathrooms, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a bar. Two other bedrooms on this level have a bathroom each and two more share a bathroom. The third floor has a bedroom, a full bathroom and a sitting room.

The lower level has a family room and a wine closet, with access to a porch and, beyond that, a patio. There’s also a sitting room, a mud room, a full bathroom, a laundry room and a four-car garage.

The property, with more than 130 acres, includes original wells, two barns with 15 stalls each, a two-story log cabin, a silo, run-in sheds to shelter livestock and a summer kitchen near an outdoor pool. It is in the Cromwell’s Run Historic District and protected by a conservation easement.

