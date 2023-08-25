A major health plan is overhauling the convoluted system it uses to pay for prescription drugs. If it succeeds, and that’s a big if, the result could prove transformative for the US health-care system.Last week, Blue Shield of California said it would drop CVS Health Corp.’s Caremark as its pharmacy benefit manager. The change, according to the company, could save about $500 million a year, or as much as 15% of its current outlay for prescription drugs. The announcement sent CVS shares tumbling.The decision was surprising mainly because PBMs are supposed to save their customers money. Their main job is to negotiate discounts from drugmakers by pooling the buying power of insurers and employers; PBMs are then paid a percentage of the markdowns they negotiate. Yet doubts about this business model have been building for some time.One critique is that the current system incentivizes drugmakers to set higher prices. In addition to negotiating discounts, PBMs create lists of drugs covered by insurers, called formularies. Manufacturers pay juicy fees — offset by higher prices — to get their products placed favorably on these lists. It’s thus unclear whether those discounts make it into patients’ pockets — or whether they enrich PBMs, health-plan sponsors and other middlemen along the way.Another concern is that consolidation across the industry has created potential conflicts of interest. CVS is a case in point. The retail pharmacy chain bought MinuteClinic, a health-care provider, in 2006; Caremark, a PBM, in 2007; Aetna Inc., a health insurer, in 2018; and, with Cardinal Health Inc., established a wholesale generics distributor in 2014. With a single company handling so many aspects of payments and discounts, could Blue Shield be certain its members were getting the best deal? Its executives were willing to bet otherwise.Blue Shield isn’t doing away with PBMs altogether — or with CVS, for that matter. It’s unbundling, tapping Prime Therapeutics, a PBM operated by a group of Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, to negotiate drug savings; Amazon.com Inc. for home drug delivery; Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Co. for low-cost medications; and Abarca Health for claims processing. It will continue to use CVS to negotiate discounts for so-called specialty drugs, the most complex and expensive medications. The idea is to lower costs by adding transparency.Blue Shield’s plan isn’t without risks. A hodgepodge of independent parties may have less scope for self-dealing, but coordination could be time consuming and expensive. What’s more, Cuban’s company will help procure cheaper generic drugs, but savings are most critical for expensive branded medications. It’s unclear whether Prime Therapeutics has the heft to negotiate significant discounts with the likes of Pfizer Inc. or Merck & Co. Finally, what this new system gains in transparency will likely come at the cost of yet more complexity.Still, this decision is a striking bet on a new approach to the prescription-drug business. Shedding light on the flow of payments through a bewilderingly complex supply chain should be the first step toward cheaper medications. Congress, too, is moving in this direction. A Federal Trade Commission inquiry into the PBM industry is also underway.Blue Shield’s CEO hopes to offer a blueprint for others to follow. It’s too early to say whether that’s realistic. (The big test will be whether the large employers that provide health benefits to most covered workers take note.) But it’s telling when insurers are getting fed up with the opacity of a system that is supposed to make their lives easier. Demands for more transparency may soon become impossible to ignore.More From Bloomberg Opinion: